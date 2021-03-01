Man killed by rooster with leg tied during illegal cockfighting – Boston News, Weather, Sports





HYDERABAD, India (AP) A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to his leg during an illegal cock fight in southern India, police said, focusing on a practice that continues in several Indian states despite a ban on decades old. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, panicked and hit its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in the groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said on Sunday. The incident took place in Lothunur village of Telangana state. According to Jeevan, Satish was wounded while preparing the rooster for a fight. “Satish was hit by a rooster in the groin and started bleeding profusely,” the officer said, adding that the man died on the way to a hospital. Jeevan said police raised a case and were searching for more than a dozen people involved in organizing the turkey fight. If convicted, the organizers could face up to two years in prison. Carnage fighting is common in the southern Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka despite a nationwide ban imposed in 1960. Animal rights activists have long called for control of the illegal practice. which is organized mainly as part of local Hindu festivals usually attended by hundreds of people, although crowds sometimes grow into thousands. The carnage fights are often kept under the watchful eye of powerful local politicians and involve large sums of betting money. Last year, a man was killed when a blade tied to a bird’s leg hit him in the neck during a cockfight in Andhra Pradesh. In 2010, a rooster killed its owner by cutting his neck vein in the state of West Bengal. According to police, the rooster involved in last week’s incident was among many other roosters preparing for the cock betting festival in Lothunur village. As the practice continues, a knife, blade or other sharp-edged weapon is tied to a bird’s foot to injure its rival. Such fights continue until one contestant is either dead or runs away, declaring the other rooster the winner. Officer Jeevan said the rooster was brought to the police station before being taken to a local poultry farm. We may need to produce it before the court, he said. Images of a rope tied to a rope and chewing cereal at the police station were widely viewed on social media. (Copyright (c) 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.)

