Is Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan right?

With COVID vaccines expected to remain scarce in the early spring, Connecticut has scrapped its complicated plans to prioritize immunizations for people under 65 with certain chronic conditions and front-line workers. Instead, the state will largely base qualification on age.

Governor Ned Lamont noted statistics showing the risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19 increases significantly with age.

However, the transition to an age-based priority system – after health workers, nursing home patients and people 65 and older – have been offered vaccines – has irritated people with health conditions such as cancer or diabetes who thought they would were the queues. It could also exacerbate the difficulty of vaccinating people in unsolicited communities and those in racial and ethnic minority groups, health experts said.

While it is reasonable for states to want to vaccinate people in their 50s-60s ahead of those in their teens and 20s, experts added, there is no easy answer to deciding who should get the first vaccines. Is a 40-year-old with diabetes at higher risk than a 64-year-old without serious health problems? What about an older person working at home or a younger person whose work puts them at higher risk of infection?

Gini Fischer, 57, a portrait artist in Wilton, Connecticut, has different feelings for people her age who are in line ahead of those with chronic illnesses. She also teaches water aerobics for seniors at her local YMCA and sees vaccination as a way to protect others. So she plans to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

“I think people with chronic diseases are more vulnerable than I am,” said Fischer, a breast cancer survivor. But given her teaching responsibilities, “I certainly do not want to be a danger to anyone in the class,” she said. “I believe the more people who are vaccinated the safer it will be for others who have not been vaccinated.”

People aged 50 to 64 are nine times more likely to die from the virus than adults aged 30 to 39, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is no magic bullet,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, referring to the various priority lists.

Under Connecticut’s new plan, the state on Monday will be the first to start vaccinating everyone between the ages of 55 and 64. Later this spring, the state plans to vaccinate younger adults. The only exception will be educators and childcare providers, who can also be vaccinated starting Monday.

Last month, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also indicated that the state would approve a plan to move away from prioritizing vaccinating people with chronic illnesses. But on Friday he said Nebraska would launch plans on Mars to prioritize certain people, such as those on dialysis and those who have compromised the immune system, when the state finishes vaccinating those 65 and older. .

Rhode Island has also set up an age-based plan and the state estimates it will start vaccinating people younger than 65 by age group starting in mid-March. But between vaccinating the group of residents who are 60 to 64 years old and those with ages ranging from 50 to 59, Rhode Island will also provide vaccines for people with certain chronic diseases. The state expects to start vaccinating those in the 16 to 39 age group in June.

In addition, Indiana has also established a largely age-based system for vaccines for adults 60-64. There are plans to continue vaccination by age, but it also includes people with chronic conditions.

Cathy Wilcox, 59, from Stamford, Connecticut, scheduled an appointment for Monday when the new qualifier begins. “I’m really happy I can get it,” she said.

Wilcox, who wears a KN95 mask while working at the front desk in an indoor tennis court, expected she would not qualify until April or later, but is excited because she has been concerned about her risk to him. take COVID-19. “What worries me about COVID is that you can not have symptoms, but be a carrier and be well, or you can die or everything in between,” she said.

More than 40 states have approved plans to prioritize adults with certain chronic conditions, a strategy that typically uses the “honor system” for people to self-establish that they have conditions ranging from a history of smoking to asthma. according to KFF. (KHN is an independent KFF editorial program.)

“There is no obvious right or wrong way to do it,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety in Baltimore. He said the purpose of the vaccine program – at least initially – is to protect the most vulnerable so that they do not overload the hospital’s capacity. But it is difficult to determine who is most at risk.

A simpler age-based system could speed up vaccination efforts that some say have been complicated in states with multiple levels of COVID priority stages based on workplace and health status, Adalja said. “There is a clear argument to make it as simple and perfect as possible,” he added.

The great advantage of giving vaccines by age is that it can reduce people from playing games in the system (or lying that they have a health condition) as vaccinators can easily check a person’s age identification, said Dr. Richard Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh who works with its Vaccine Research Center.

“It may stop some people from crossing the line,” he said.

The states and the District of Columbia defend their systems that give early access to people with chronic illnesses, saying they are following the CDC recommendations.

Once the seniors vaccination is completed, Maryland will include all adults 16 to 64 who are front-line workers and adults with certain health conditions. A Maryland Department of Health spokesman said the vaccines should be in sufficient supply within a few months, so there will be no need for age priority.

Washington, DC, has a similar strategy. “Age is not a good metric for disease severity nor disease progression,” the city health department said in a statement when asked why it plans to finally give people aged 18 to 64 equal access to the vaccine. .

Age also does not necessarily reflect the overall risk, said Dr. Ana Núñez, an internist and vice dean for diversity, equality, and inclusion in the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. Housing, employment and other social determinants can increase a healthy person’s chances of getting the virus.

Indeed, experts said these factors help explain why people of Black, Hispanic, and Native American descent are dying at disproportionately high rates.

Distributing by age without targeting the most affected populations also favors white residents, she said, because they outnumber racial and ethnic minority groups in many states.

“If you just do age,” Núñez said, “who are you preferentially immunizing?”

Michelle Cantu, who oversees infectious disease and immunization programs at the National Association of County and City Health Officers, said it is important for jurisdictions to use data to determine who and how they are immunized.

Numerous countries with large minority populations contacted him last month about how an age-based system does not work for them, she said. “I think there are a lot of critical considerations that states and local health departments need to consider,” she said.

Determining the best priority ranking for vaccines will be a short-term issue, as the number of vaccine doses is expected to increase exponentially by the end of April. But the issue of vaccine reluctance could then become a bigger challenge, he said. Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, professor in the departments of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of Florida.

“I have a concern that we will soon reach a point where we will have more vaccine than people who want to get it.”

