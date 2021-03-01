Epic photos show Queen HMS Elizabeth sailing from naval base in Portsmouth





Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire as it sets out for offshore exercises. (PA) The epic photos show the mass carrier, Queen HMS Elizabeth, departing from its naval base in Portsmouth. 3 billion warships left the port for planned tests and training before its first deployment this spring. The carrier, which took on the role of the main fleet ship in June, will return to the naval base by the end of the month. This comes after Boris Johnson confirmed last year that the ship will be at the center of deploying a striking transport group in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia. Read: The Boeing 727 stops traffic as it pulls off the M5 motorway to a new home Hundreds of benefactors lined up on the seashore in Portsmouth to shake the ship as it was heading Monday. Queen HMS Elizabeth departs from the Naval Base on 01 March 2021 in Portsmouth, England. (Getty Images) Long 20 double decker buses At 280 meters tall, Queen HMS Elizabeth has the same length with 20 buses with two cafes or 2.6 football fields. Glorious day, and most importantly; a nice clean deck ready for some sea time. A busy schedule awaits us, lots of flights, balls and placement of new Coy ships in advance # CSG21. Stay fit for departure time! pic.twitter.com/Tvh4URzzig – Queen HMS Elizabeth (@HMSQNLZ) February 27, 2021 The width of the boats at deck level is 90 meters – almost the same as the height of the Statue of Liberty or Big Ben. Meanwhile, its height is 56 meters – the same length as the height of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Placement of Queen Elizabeth of HMS in the Mediterranean Queen HMS Queen Elizabeth will launch F-35B aircraft from 617 Squadron (Dambusters) and Royal Navy Merlin helicopters. He will be accompanied and supported by Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers, Type 23 frigates and Royal Navy Aid support vessels. Look: Introduce Britain’s largest warship ever The story goes on The ship and its aircraft Lightning F-35B will also be joined by a stealth detachment of fighters from the U.S. Marine Corps as well as a U.S. Navy destroyer during deployment. They will first take part in a combat exercise with other NATO navies during the Strike Warrior Exercise near Scotland in May before it leaves for the Mediterranean. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth anchored at HMNB Portsmouth. (PA) Last month, after talks with Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Japan welcomed the decision to send the carrier to the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions with China over navigation rights. Read more: Brazil’s COVID variant could spread faster amid fears of vaccine efficacy, says top adviser to NHS Test and Trace Say your word: How concerned are you about COVID variants in the UK? Wallace said: The most important deployment of the Royal Navy in a generation demonstrates the UK’s commitment to working with our partners in the region to support the rule-based international system and to promote our common security and prosperity. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was part of the UK’s trend towards the Indo-Pacific region after Brexit. Look: On board the new Royal Navy aircraft carrier







