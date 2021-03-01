Connect with us

International

Armenia’s political tensions rise amid rival rallies National News

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) Political tensions in Armenia escalated on Monday, with supporters of the war-torn prime minister and the opposition each holding mass rallies in separate locations in the capital.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to resign since signing a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of fierce fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nago-Karabakh region. The Russian-brokered agreement saw Azerbaijan regain control of large parts of Nago-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter of a century.

Opposition protests demanding the ouster of Pashinyan calmed down over the winter but intensified last week amid a rift between him and the country’s military leaders.

Spat was prompted by Pashinyan firing a deputy chief of the army’s general staff who had laughed at the prime minister’s claim that only 10% of the Russian-supplied Iskander missiles used by Armenia in the conflict exploded from influence.

The General Staff then demanded Pashinyan’s resignation and he responded by dismissing the Chief of General Staff, Colonel General Onik Gasparyan. The dismissal has not yet been approved by Armenia’s largely ceremonial president, Armen Sarkissian, who returned it to Pashinyan, saying the move was unconstitutional.

Pashiani quickly re-accepted the demand for the ouster of the general, and the prime minister’s allies warned that the president could be blamed if he fails to approve the move.

Sarkissian’s office responded with a strongly worded statement condemning unacceptable speculation about his move and stressing that his decision was impartial and driven exclusively by national interests.

Addressing a rally of thousands of his supporters, Pashinyan expressed hope that the president would approve the dismissal of the chief of staff for political interference.

He blamed the former leader of the country who lost power in the 2018 velvet revolution for influencing military bronze and trying to deploy the army against legitimately elected authorities and the people.

The prime minister also suggested calling a constitutional referendum in October to ask voters about expanding presidential power to avoid future crises, though he did not enact specific changes.

After an hour-long speech, Pashinyan led his supporters in a march through Yerevan under heavy escort of police and security officers.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in a special place, demanding that the Prime Minister resign, and some later marched on the president’s residence to support him in the rift with Pashinyan.

Both marches continued along roads separated by tight police cordons. At one point, clashes erupted between some of the rival camps, but police quickly dispersed them.

Amid escalating tensions earlier in the day, a group of protesters stormed a government building in central Yerevan to push for Pashinyan’s resignation, but they left a little later without violence.

Pashinyan, a 45-year-old former journalist who came to power after leading mass street protests in 2018 that toppled his predecessor, still enjoys widespread support despite the country’s humiliating loss in Nago-Karabak, and the opposition calls for his resignation his.

The prime minister has hailed the peace deal as a painful but necessary move to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nago-Karabakh region, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Armenian-backed ethnic Armenian forces since a separatist war there ended in 1994 Fighting with Azerbaijan that broke out in late September and lasted 44 days has left more than 6,000 people dead. Russia has deployed about 2,000 peacekeepers to monitor the November 10 peace deal.

Armenia has relied on Moscow’s financial and military support and expects a link to the Russian military base that will keep the two nations closely aligned, regardless of the outcome of the political war.

Last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry rebuked the Armenian leader for criticizing the Iskander missile, a high-tech weapon advertised by the military for its accuracy. The Russian military said it was confused to hear the Pashinyans claiming because Armenia had not used an Iskander missile in the conflict.

In an effort to repair damage to Armenia’s ties with Moscow, Pashinyan dropped his claim Monday, admitting he made the statement after being deceived.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: