Armenia’s political tensions rise amid rival rallies National News

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) Political tensions in Armenia escalated on Monday, with supporters of the war-torn prime minister and the opposition each holding mass rallies in separate locations in the capital.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to resign since signing a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of fierce fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nago-Karabakh region. The Russian-brokered agreement saw Azerbaijan regain control of large parts of Nago-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter of a century.
Opposition protests demanding the ouster of Pashinyan calmed down over the winter but intensified last week amid a rift between him and the country’s military leaders.
Spat was prompted by Pashinyan firing a deputy chief of the army’s general staff who had laughed at the prime minister’s claim that only 10% of the Russian-supplied Iskander missiles used by Armenia in the conflict exploded from influence.
The General Staff then demanded Pashinyan’s resignation and he responded by dismissing the Chief of General Staff, Colonel General Onik Gasparyan. The dismissal has not yet been approved by Armenia’s largely ceremonial president, Armen Sarkissian, who returned it to Pashinyan, saying the move was unconstitutional.
Pashiani quickly re-accepted the demand for the ouster of the general, and the prime minister’s allies warned that the president could be blamed if he fails to approve the move.
Sarkissian’s office responded with a strongly worded statement condemning unacceptable speculation about his move and stressing that his decision was impartial and driven exclusively by national interests.
Addressing a rally of thousands of his supporters, Pashinyan expressed hope that the president would approve the dismissal of the chief of staff for political interference.
He blamed the former leader of the country who lost power in the 2018 velvet revolution for influencing military bronze and trying to deploy the army against legitimately elected authorities and the people.
The prime minister also suggested calling a constitutional referendum in October to ask voters about expanding presidential power to avoid future crises, though he did not enact specific changes.
After an hour-long speech, Pashinyan led his supporters in a march through Yerevan under heavy escort of police and security officers.
Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in a special place, demanding that the Prime Minister resign, and some later marched on the president’s residence to support him in the rift with Pashinyan.
Both marches continued along roads separated by tight police cordons. At one point, clashes erupted between some of the rival camps, but police quickly dispersed them.
Amid escalating tensions earlier in the day, a group of protesters stormed a government building in central Yerevan to push for Pashinyan’s resignation, but they left a little later without violence.
Pashinyan, a 45-year-old former journalist who came to power after leading mass street protests in 2018 that toppled his predecessor, still enjoys widespread support despite the country’s humiliating loss in Nago-Karabak, and the opposition calls for his resignation his.
The prime minister has hailed the peace deal as a painful but necessary move to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nago-Karabakh region, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Armenian-backed ethnic Armenian forces since a separatist war there ended in 1994 Fighting with Azerbaijan that broke out in late September and lasted 44 days has left more than 6,000 people dead. Russia has deployed about 2,000 peacekeepers to monitor the November 10 peace deal.
Armenia has relied on Moscow’s financial and military support and expects a link to the Russian military base that will keep the two nations closely aligned, regardless of the outcome of the political war.
Last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry rebuked the Armenian leader for criticizing the Iskander missile, a high-tech weapon advertised by the military for its accuracy. The Russian military said it was confused to hear the Pashinyans claiming because Armenia had not used an Iskander missile in the conflict.
In an effort to repair damage to Armenia’s ties with Moscow, Pashinyan dropped his claim Monday, admitting he made the statement after being deceived.
