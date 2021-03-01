See the epic Antarctic rift that spawned a Los Angeles-sized iceberg





Video presentation of BAS by Amanda Kooser / CNET

Finally, a long-awaited Antarctic event has taken place. Scientists have been looking at the Brunt ice shelf for years, just waiting for a giant iceberg to be released as multiple cracks spread across the shelf. A berg was finally crossed when an epic abyss called the North Crack widened enough to release an iceberg the size of a major metropolitan area. The British Antarctic Survey research group announced the birth on Friday, estimating that the new berg is about 490 square miles (1,270 square miles) in size, which makes it nearly as big as the city of Los Angeles. The crack broke the ice that was 490 meters (150 meters) thick and made it with a dizzying speed. The moon was finally wide enough on February 26 to allow the iceberg to spawn. BAS shared a video taken in mid-February of a North Rift plane flight, a sight that seems almost unreal. It shows the crack that extends as far as the eye can see. BAS mapping specialist Laura Gerrish wrote on Twitter an animated satellite image of the new iceberg, which is expected to be called “A74”. It shows images collected by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite. Back in 2016, BAS relocated its mobile Halley Research station away from a series of cracks that were forming along the ice shelf. The station was not at risk from the current iceberg and is currently closed without staff at the settlement. Scientists will continue to monitor the ice shelf using GPS satellite instruments and images. The new iceberg can swim far, but it can also stay close to the shelf. “Our task now is to keep a close eye on the situation and assess any possible impact of the current spawn on the remaining ice shelf,” said Simon Garrad, Director of BAS operations, in a statement. “We are constantly reviewing our contingency plans to ensure the safety of our staff, to protect our research station, and to maintain the dissemination of science that we undertake in Halley.”

