International
New York City iceberg size breaks Antarctica ice shelf
- At 490 square miles, the iceberg is larger than the size of New York City, which is 302 square miles.
- The last major part that had emerged in the area was in the early 1970s.
- There is no evidence that climate change played a significant role in this event.
A massive stack in the air in the Antarctic ice rink, British researchers reported.
At 490 square miles, Berg is larger than New York City, which is 302 square miles.
A crack in the ice shelf widened several hundred feet on Friday before the iceberg cracked. The last big part that came out in this area was in the early 1970s, The BBC.
The event was not a surprise: Our teams at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have been preparing for the birth of an iceberg by Brunt Ice Shelf for years, “BAS director Jane Francissaid said in a statement.
More:A massive iceberg the size of Delaware explodes Antarctica
British Antarctic Surveys Halley Research Station is on the ice shelf. Glaciologists said the research station is unlikely to be affected by the calving event, which is called the fracture process.
The team of 12 people working at the station left in mid-February and the station is closed for the Antarctic winter.
“This is a dynamic situation,” Simon Garrod, director of operations at the British Antarctic Survey, said in a statement. “Four years ago, we moved the Halley Search Station inland to make sure it would not be taken away when an iceberg was finally formed. That was a wise decision. Our job now is to keep a close eye on the situation and assess any potential impact of spawning present on the remaining ice shelf “.
Ice shelves are floating sheets attached to a ground, according to National Snow and Ice Data Center. Since the ice is already floating, the newly created iceberg will not contribute to rising sea levels.
The glacial structure of this vast floating ice shelf is complex, said the British Antarctic Survey, and the impact of spawning events is unpredictable.
There is no evidence that climate change played a significant role in this event, BAS said. Spawning is a completely natural process wherever ice flowing on land meets the ocean or large lakes.
Each year, 10,000 to 15,000 icebergs spawn worldwide, most of them on the small side, according to Canadian Geographic. The largest recorded iceberg was born in Antarctica in 2000: It was as large as the island of Jamaica.
As for what will happen to this iceberg, Francis said that in the coming weeks or months, the iceberg may be gone; or it may crash and stay close to the Brunt ice shelf. “
No matter how big it is, this iceberg is still dull from the piece of ice that broke Antarcticas Larsen C Ice Shelf in 2017, which recently threatened to collide with South Georgia Island and is among the largest recorded at 2,240 square miles, Tha Gizmodo.
More climate news:
How does a glacier erupt? Floods in India leave at least 31 dead and 165 missing
Biden administration says Texas energy crisis shows US unprepared for extreme weather
Bill Gates discusses tackling climate change, says Joe Biden’s energy and emissions goals are within reach
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]