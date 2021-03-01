Schools reopen in Ghaziabad after one year for grades 1 to 5

Ghaziabad: Public and private schools in the district reopened to students in grades 1 to 5 on Monday after remaining closed for nearly a year on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic. Government primary schools accounted for about 70% of attendance, but student attendance in private schools was weak, basic education department officers said.

Officials said attendance at private schools went badly as most schools have completed their academic session. They said attendance at about 126 private schools across the district reached a maximum of 20%.

In February, the UP government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools to resume grades 6 to 8 from February 10 and for grades 1 to 5 from March 1 with mandatory parental submission clause of children in schools.

Even for grades 6 to 8, attendance at private schools was about 20%. This may be due to the reason that parents are concerned about the occurrence of Covid cases in some states, said BB Chaudhary, basic education officer, Ghaziabad.

On the other hand, the overall attendance at government schools for grades 1 to 5 was very encouraging and was estimated at around 70%. Some government schools reported a 100% attendance. We also have a high attendance of about 60-70% in government schools for grades 6 through 8, Chaudhary said.

Some private schools said that studies for different classes have been completed and only in the next session will students come for offline classes.

In our school, the curriculum is over. So the current time is just for estimates. So we started the offline exam for grades 6 through 12. And we have a turnout of around 95-98%. We are following all instructions. From grades 6 to kindergarten, we will start online assessment now, said a spokesman for Delhi Public School, Indirapuram.

Gautam Budh Nagar district education official Sanjay Upadhyaya, meanwhile, said that on the first day of reopening for grades 1 to 5, schools recorded 45% attendance. It is an encouraging participation from the standpoint of the inauguration day for 512 schools for the students of these classes. We are confident that turnout will increase slowly in the coming days. We have made alternative arrangements for the students. While on Mondays and Fridays, personal lessons will be held for 1st and 5th grade students, 2nd and 4th grade students are required to come on Tuesdays and Saturdays. For grade 3 students, personal lessons will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

Subhash Jain, president of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Federation of Independent Schools of India, an association of about 100 private schools, said attendance was poor Monday for grades 1 through 5. Attendance was hardly 5% while it was around 20% for grades 6 through 8. so on because online classes are continuing. In many schools, online exams have begun. So offline attendance is very low. The new session for schools will start in April and we are preparing for offline classes. We expect the government to lift the parental consent clause, he said.

Avrati Agarwal, head of the government primary school in Nabipur in Muradnagar, said that unlike private schools, attendance at her school was 100% on Monday.

We have 32 children enrolled in grades 1 through 5. Of these, 12 children would attend their classes on Monday. Thus, all 12 children arrived. Out of 32, so far we have parental approval received for 28 students. We provided the children with masks and cleansers and balloons. For a week which we call as shoonya week, we have been asked to get activities for the kids so they can rejoin the regular schedule, Agarwal added.

Members of the parents’ association said they conducted a survey of about 250 parents and about 97% of them were unwilling to send their children to schools. Attendance is short as most parents are reluctant to send their children to school due to the occurrence of Covid cases in many states and low vaccination coverage. Young children find it very difficult to adhere to Covid protocols. In our district, vaccination coverage is not yet there for teachers and school staff. So it is better that offline classes start from the next session, said Vivek Tyagi, spokesman for the Ghaziabad Parents Association.