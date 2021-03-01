Kishan Reddy confident of BJP victory





Union Home Minister addresses public meetings in Mahabubnagar, Naryanpet

The TRS governing government is not leaving a stone unturned to defeat the BJP candidates in the K Legislative Council elections by abusing the official machinery and spending money, and Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is personally planning the campaign, accusing the top leader of the BJP and Minister of State Union for the House G. Kishan Reddy on Monday. Never before has a Prime Minister been so involved in the Graduate Zone elections which had our stationary parties like V. Rama Rao and others constantly winning in the Upper House as the voice of intellectuals. But this time, TRS wants to stop us even if it means losing their party candidate, he said, in a series of public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Naryanpet and in media interactions. The minister has campaigned in support of incumbent party candidate and MLC N. Ramchander Rao for the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency. Pointing out that Mr Rao had won the poll in 2015 when TRS popularity was high and against a trade union leader, he said there has since been a sea change in the political climate with every section sick and tired of the corrupt and family regime dictators. He called for Mr Rao to be re-elected by a larger majority and recalled his public service record from his student days when he had tried arrest on agitation for many public issues. Neither Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao nor his son KT Rama Rao have any moral right to question his records. In fact, they have to answer why not a single teacher has not been recruited in the last six years, he said. Mr Reddy is convinced that the TS people have demanded a change to free themselves from the clutches of the KCR and Owaisi families and this is evident during the Parliamentary elections when the party had won four seats. He could have gained more if he had read the pulse of the peoples properly when every part like the educated, the workers, the youth and others had turned against them, he observed. The TRS leadership was feeling threatened and feared a loss of power since the results of the Dubbak Bypoll and GHMC elections, thus proving every trick to win the election. But, he was confident about the graduates supporting the party candidates and warned of the beginning of the end of the TRS regime. The Center is supporting every project and scheme in the State, including the procurement of cereals, the supply of fertilizers, etc., the development of the NHS and 17,000 crore more is proposed to be spent. However, the government is dragging its feet in securing land and funding for many works like the second phase of MMTS, the expansion of AIIMS and so on, he said. Vice President DK Aruna was present.

