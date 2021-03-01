Despite the imposition of fines for violations of the Classified Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city, no rupee has been deposited with the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG), the hub authority, for more than a month, according to data available with civic body. Since last October, 924 castles have been vacated by civilian officials for Grap violations, amounting to about 92.42 lakh, but the recovery, so far, remains at 14.80 lakh, with 16%.

That’s despite MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directing officials to an official order on February 16, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, to recover at least 50% of Grap Challan’s total amount by April 15, failing that the same would be deducted from their salaries.

There is no point in our officials continuing with the practice of releasing clans and having a virtually non-existent recovery after that. Therefore, I had issued this order two weeks ago. Officials have a little over six weeks to rectify this or else, we will start recovering it from their monthly salaries until the amount is recovered, Singh said. He said the order was also intended to bring about a change in the way MCG officials function.

In his order, Singh had also stated that the officials concerned would not be eligible for a certificate of objection from MCG for their transfer or appointment, until the amount of the fine is recovered.

Practices such as incineration, uncovered building materials, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste (C&D), dumping of garbage and vehicles carrying uncovered construction materials, which are rampant in Gurugram, are the main violations of Grap .

MCG officials related to the issue said their rules do not allow the collection of fines on the spot.

Under the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, a municipal corporation official can only issue one challan on the spot. The offender must file Challan fines with MCGs Citizens’ Relief Centers (CFCs). However, very few offenders end up depositing the same thing, said an MCG official familiar with the matter.

The official said the MCG has the power to issue several notices to the offender and also to issue an FIR in the matter if the person continues to fail to pay the penalty. However, the process is time consuming.

There is no point in MCG continuing to issue fines and having no recovery to show. Violators will stop taking them seriously. This has been the case for some RWAs in the city as well, who have continued with Grap violations as they have only received challans from MCG but have not yet been charged any fine fees, said Vaishali Rana Chandra, a city-based environmentalist .

Chandra said that instead of focusing on the number of castles, the MCG should change its strategy and focus on recovering fines, as it will have a greater impact in reducing Grap violations.

Data obtained by MCG show that between October 15, 2020 and January 31, 2021, MCG had issued 736 challans, amounting to 82.20 lakh for Grap violation. However, the recovery amount remained at 14.80 lak, just 17% of the total. Between February 1 and March 1, MCG had released 188 new challans but did not receive the good amount.

The wrong measures will continue to be implemented until March 15.