Lava beans emerging from Mount Etna in spectacular night photos





Mali Etna , Europe more active volcano , has sharpened ash, smoke and lava over the Sicilian village for more than two weeks now. Fortunately, no damage, evacuation or serious damage has resulted from the recent activity of the volcano. But the eruptions that occur overnight have caught the attention and attention of the world with their frightening displays of light and lava. During a series of eruptions between February 20 and 23, lava springs rose to 0.9 miles (1.5 kilometers) above the Mount Etna roughly three times as high as a World Trade Center in New York. according to NASA . In a particularly stunning photo, shown below, flowing magma trends spread from darkness toward a church in Catania, Italy. It is an impressive illusion; downtown Catania, more than 15 miles (25 km) from the volcano crater, is not at risk of eruption, according to Associated Press (AP) A church in Catania, Italy stands undisturbed as Mount Etna erupts miles away. (Image credit: Getty) Throughout its long history (geologists believe that Etna formed more than 350,000 years ago), the volcano has occasionally turned deadly. The most deadly eruption in history to date occurred in 1669, when the volcano flew continuously from March to July. This became known as the Big Bang. Mount Etna erupts in February, 2021 (Image credit: Getty) At the beginning of the Big Bang, several cracks opened up on the southeast side of the volcano. according to Brittanica.com , releasing a river of lava, ash and rock over the village. The stream destroyed a dozen cities and briefly crossed the city walls of Catania, submerging the western quarter of the city before heading out to sea. No one knows exactly how many died in the Big Bang, but subsequent reports put the death toll at thousands. During the current eruption, relatively soft, ash has posed a bigger problem than lava. Sicily Catania Airport was temporarily closed due to the ash column, and residents of small towns closer to the volcano had to deal with occasional rain of ash and rocks, reported AP . Originally published in Live Science.

