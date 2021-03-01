The rapper is said to be tearing the penis of the room for video watching





A Spanish rapper has been accused of hacking his roommate’s penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife as part of a horrific attempt to attract attention on social media, according to reports. Aaron Beltran reportedly struck a deal with Andrew Breach, an Oxford-educated British teacher, to amputate his manhood – with Breach agreeing to pay a fee depending on how many times the video was shared on YouTube. reported Independent. Payment ranged from $ 173, or about $ 240, to a maximum of $ 2,164, or about $ 3,000, according to the report. Beltran now faces four and a half years behind bars if convicted of committing the heinous act in Zaragoza, Spain, in March 2019, the newspaper said. On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7:15 p.m., when the two men were in the victims’ bedroom, Andrew tied a pajama cord to the bottom of his penis to avoid bleeding, the indictment states. Sun reported. The accused, who was sitting in a chair in front of him, cut off his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife, which was never found because the accused was rescued by him. A police officer told a court in eastern Spain that he found Breach, 35, who was teaching at a local language academy, bleeding profusely after the stunt. Another officer said the offense had wanted to tighten his penis because he did not feel like he was completely male. Prosecutors say the amputation was consensual but argue that Aaron Beltran still bears criminal responsibility. to YouTube When interviewing the victim at the hospital, he told us that the accused cut off his penis. Andrew said he did not feel 100 percent manly and wanted to get rid of his penis, police said in court. He agreed to a deal with the accused to pay him 200 which would depend on how many views the amputation video received on YouTube. It was made on the basis of beatings, police added. Surgeons managed to reattach the penis, which is now fully functioning, according to the Independent. The offender spent three weeks in hospital and then returned to the UK. Prosecutors admit the amputation was consensual, but argue that Beltran still bears criminal responsibility. Breach, meanwhile, claimed in court that he had cut his penis, disputing his sworn statement that Beltran was responsible. I cut my penis. I was not well. I was myself, he said, adding that he had felt pressure from the police to blame his roommate. Police denied his claim. Prosecutors have admitted that the Violation suffers from gender dysphoria, media reported. Local reports about the time of the amputation said the two men drank four bottles of wine and took Valium to gather the courage to go through with it, The Sun reported. Beltran, who spent four months in prison before being released on parole, is known by the stage name Sanatorio del Atico – or the Sanatorium of Attica.

