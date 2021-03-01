The man with the knife after asking the teenager to put the mask on in the store, police said





A man was stabbed in a convenience store Saturday morning, allegedly by a 13-year-old who refused to put on a mask, police say. Less than 12 hours ago, police arrested two teenage girls whom they said seriously assaulted a 47-year-old woman in the St. Vital area. In the first incident, police were called to the convenience store on Isabel Street between Ross and Alexander streets around 3:50 a.m. to investigate a report of a man who had been stabbed in a convenience store, according to a press release. released Sunday. Police believe a 13-year-old boy had entered the store without a face mask. When asked to wear one, the teenager got upset and stabbed the employee, police said. The teenager was arrested at a nearby house. Winnipeg’s son was charged with assault and aggravated assault and was taken into custody. The woman was seriously attacked, the teenager was arrested In the next incident, police were called at 10:38 p.m. in connection with two people who seriously assaulted a woman in the area of ​​Meadowood Drive and St. Louis. Anne’s Road When police arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman injured and she was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said in a press release Sunday. Police believe the woman was walking in the area when the two teenagers approached her and demanded money. When she said no, the girls allegedly pushed her to the ground and tried to steal her bag. She was pulled to the ground and then aggressively attacked, police say. A teenage girl was found trying to leave the area and was arrested. Police used the canon and tracked down a teenage man and girl on Richfield Avenue and St. Louis. Anne’s Road, where they were also taken into custody. Investigators believe the man was a bystander who saw the attack and intervened, pulling one of the girls from the victim before fleeing. The 14- and 15-year-old girls, who are both from Winnipeg, were charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by trying to strangle, strangling or strangling another person and possession of alcohol. More from CBC Manitoba:

