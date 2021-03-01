Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls received mass abductions

By SAM OLUKOYA Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) Gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African country.

Police and the army have launched joint operations to rescue the girls after the attack on the Government Girls’ High School in the town of Jangebe, according to a Zamfara state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the abducted number.

One parent, Nasiru Abdullahi, told the Associated Press that his daughters, ages 10 and 13, are among the missing.

“It is somewhat disappointing that although the military has a strong presence near the school, they were not able to protect the girls,” he said. “At this stage, we only hope for divine intervention.”

Resident Musa Mustapha said gunmen also attacked a military camp and a nearby checkpoint, preventing soldiers from intervening while gunmen spent several hours at the school. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Several large armed groups operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to snatch money and push for the release of their members from prison.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the main goal of the government is to return all school hostages safe, alive and unharmed.

“We will not be subjected to blackmail by thugs and criminals targeting innocent school students in anticipation of large ransom payments,” he said. “Let the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists not get any illusions that they are more powerful than the government. “They must not confuse our content with the humanitarian purposes of protecting innocent lives as a weakness, or a sign of fear or unresolved.”

He called on state governments to review their policy of making payments, in cash or vehicles, to bandits.

“Such a policy has the potential to turn back with catastrophic consequences,” Buhari said. He also said state and local governments should play their part by being proactive in improving security in and around schools.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the abductions and called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of girls and the safe return to their families, calling the attacks on schools a grave violation of human rights and children’s rights, said UN spokeswoman Stephane Dujarric.

The UN chief reaffirmed UN support for the Nigerian government and people “in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime,” Dujarric said, urging Nigerian authorities “to spare no effort to bring them to justice.” bring to justice those responsible for this crime. “

“We are outraged and saddened by another brutal attack on students in Nigeria,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in the country. “This is a serious violation of children’s rights and a terrible experience for children to go through.” He called for their immediate release.

Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, most notably the mass abduction in April 2014 by the jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from high school in Chibok in Borno state. More than a hundred girls are still missing.

Friday’s attack came less than two weeks after gunmen abducted 42 people, including 27 students, from Kagara Government Science College in Niger State. Students, teachers and family members are still being held.

In December, 344 students were abducted from Kankara Government Scientific High School in Katsina State. They were eventually released.

Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher at Human Rights Watch, noted the recent abductions and wrote on Twitter that “Strong action is required from the authorities to reverse the flow and keep schools safe.”

Amnesty International also condemned the “horrific attack”, warning in a statement that “abducted girls are in serious danger of being harmed”.

Teachers have been forced to flee to other states for protection and many children have had to drop out of school amid frequent violent attacks on communities, Amnesty said.

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.