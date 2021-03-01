Vaccinate All Palestinians: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







footprint Majdi Mohammed / AP Majdi Mohammed / AP JERUSALEM – Israeli health officials have urged their country’s leaders to help vaccinate the entire Palestinian population against COVID-19, citing a public health necessity, a outgoing senior health official told Monday. “This is really important, to vaccinate the entire population of the Palestinian Authority and I believe it will go that way,” said Itamar Grotto, who helped lead Israel’s pandemic response and resigned on Monday. Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Health. “This is the recommendation of all experts and I believe politicians will follow our recommendations.” On Sunday, Israel said it would vaccinate about 110,000 daily Palestinian workers working in Israel. In recent days, Israel has also vaccinated certain categories of Palestinians, such as relatives of people living in Jerusalem. Israel also vaccinated Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. “We are starting to give them more and more vaccines,” Grotto said. “It is an important objective, from a public health point of view, and of course also from a humanitarian point of view.” He said Israel was giving the Palestinians unused supplies of the Moderna vaccine, most of which is expected to arrive in Israel. Israelis are being immunized with Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine. Israel has faced calls from international and Israeli aid and rights groups to help facilitate vaccinations for Palestinians in the occupied territory, arguing that Israel is obliged to do so by the Fourth Geneva Convention. Israeli political leaders The Oslo Peace Accords make the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority accountable to its population. Israel has already vaccinated half of its population, including Palestinian citizens and (Israeli) residents. But in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, the vast majority of Palestinians have not yet been vaccinated. Palestinians have received small vaccine donations from the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Israel. Palestinian officials ordered larger quantities of vaccines but they say manufacturers are delaying deliveries. The Biden administration has urged Israel to help. “We believe it is important for the Palestinians to achieve increased access to the COVID vaccine in the coming weeks,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We believe it is important for them to meet their own needs. “Israel, the health and safety of Israel as well.” Palestinian officials have also faced accusations of improper distribution of donated vaccines to health workers, politicians and their friends. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is said to have been secretly vaccinated. At a news conference Monday, the Palestinian civil society organization AMAN called on the Palestinian Authority to form a committee to investigate the distribution of “corrupt” vaccines.

