Toronto reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death





In her update at a press conference on Monday, Health Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa said Toronto has seen 312 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death. She also addressed the difference between Toronto Public Health and other regions, saying that while other regions began pre-registering for vaccinations, distribution in Toronto is more complicated. “As the largest city in the country, we have a lot more ground to cover,” she said, noting that the number of people over 80 in Toronto is “roughly equivalent” to the population of Guelph City. Mayor John Tory discussed the spread of immunization clinics at Monday’s news conference. He said the city hosts more than 350 immunization sites in the community, including 49 hospital-run vaccination clinics, 46 operated by community health centers and 249 operated by pharmacies. These sites will be in addition to ninecity-directed vaccination sites for target populations. Mobile and pop-up clinics will be added later, he said. “This is going to be the biggest vaccination attempt in Toronto history, and I’m very confident we’re ready to meet that challenge,” Tory said. He said the city has also released its own vaccination book , which includes plans to address vaccine reluctance. Starting March 1, police officers on the front line will be eligible to be vaccinated as part of the first phase if they respond to emergency calls where medical assistance may be sought. About 2,250 front-line soldiers and sergeants will now be legal, according to Toronto police. The city also plans to begin administering vaccines to people experiencing homelessness in the Toronto housing system this week. The city said Sunday that provincial officials have updated the vaccination framework to include those experiencing homelessness as part of its Phase 1 vaccination priority. Council. Joe Cressy, who chairs the Toronto Board of Health, outlined a plan Monday to recruit 280 neighborhood ambassadors and work with city organizations to inform residents where they can get vaccines and build trust with communities. “In short, we will have a situation where we will have supply,” Cressy said. That is when the question will turn to ensuring that everyone who needs vaccines can get them, he added. “As Torontonas, we have all gone to great lengths to come out short now. Every neighborhood, every community agency, every resident should be a part of it.” The Ontario website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments will launch a “soft release” in six public health units this week, two weeks before it becomes available nationwide, The Canadian Press reported on Monday. Torontoremains under house arrest order, which is expected to remain in place at least Monday, March 8th. De Villa also said it remains important to be isolated from other people even when the weather gets warmer. “The risk is significantly reduced outside,” de Villa said. “That is true. But it does not take away from the fact that the more we are able to reduce the interaction we have with other people, especially those outside our family, the more we will be able to reduce transmission.” She said this is particularly important because of concerns about newer, more contagious variants of the new coronavirus, such as the B117 variant first identified in the UK.

