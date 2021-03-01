Only 8% manage to register in Co-WIN





Only 8% of those who tried to register for vaccination through the Co-WIN website or app were able to do so on Monday, an online survey found. The good news is that with the Prime Minister receiving the vaccine on the first day of phase two inoculation, vaccine reluctance among people dropped to 36%. Just 45 days after the vaccines were introduced, even 64% were ready to get the stroke, compared to 38% earlier, the survey found. The government on Monday opened the COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 with co-morbidity. He also launched a website and an app, in addition to the Arogya Setu app, to facilitate registration for vaccination. The recording became available by 9 a.m., but there were some anomalies. While some did not receive the password once, despite repeated attempts, others could not view their appointments or book them despite receiving the OTP. LocalCircles conducted a survey and received over 14,000 responses from people in 221 districts. While 13% said they could not access the site / application, 50% said the OTP / SMS registration did not work. About 29% said they were able to register, but the meetings did not show up. Only 8% were able to book appointments successfully, the survey found. The organization compared the response to the findings of the survey conducted on February 19, and it found that within a month, 50% were ready to receive the vaccine. People were asked about their plan to get vaccinated. About 7% had received one or both doses, while 17% said they would get the vaccine very soon. However, about 15% said they would like to wait up to three months, while 7% said they would wait for six months or more and then decide. About 7% of citizens said they would not get the vaccine and another 7% said they could not say. LocalCircles, a community social media platform that escalates issues of policy and implementation interventions, said it had raised the issue with the chief executive of the National Health Authority, the nodal body for Co-WIN. Of the 14,000 respondents, 65% were men and 35% were women. While 48% were from level 1 cities, 28% were from level 2 and 24% from level 3 and 4 and rural districts.

