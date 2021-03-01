Japan upset over use of coronavirus anal tests from China for visitors – National





No anal tampons, please. Japan says its people do not want to bow to one of China’s potentially humiliating COVID-19 tests, which involves attaching a cotton swab to a patient’s rectum to check for coronavirus. The Japanese government on Monday called on China to ban the use of the new invasive testing method for visitors from Japan, citing the apparent impact of the incentive on test subjects. Read more: Anal swabs to become method Nr. 2 of China for COVID-19 testing “Some Japanese people reported to our embassy in China that they had anal swab tests, which caused a great deal of psychological pain,” said Katsunobu Kato, chief secretary of the Japanese cabinet, on Monday. Kato says he is not sure how many Japanese visitors have been tested in such a way, but he is urging China to immediately stop using the practice for its people. The story goes down the ad He added that China has not yet responded to his request. The request comes nearly a month after China was accused of forcing US diplomats to do the same anal swab tests. China’s foreign ministry denied the reports at the time.









5:04 The doctor reviews the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine





The doctor reviews the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Nasal and mouth swabs remain the most popular method for testing COVID-19 worldwide. Anal spraying was done method no. 2 for evidence in China, where state media recently published stories announcing its benefits. Trends Trump declares himself the ‘future’ of the Republican party in the CPAC speech

Golden Globe 2021 winners: ‘The Crown’, Chadwick Boseman, ‘Borat’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ receive home awards Chinese doctors unveiled the notion to the public in late January, ahead of the country’s busy Lunar New Year season, but they suggested at the time that the tests be reserved for high-risk patients. If we add anal swab testing, it could increase our degree of identification of infected patients, said Li Tongzeng, a deputy director in charge of infectious disease at Beijing Youan Hospital, on CCTV in January. But of course considering that the collection of anal swabs is not as convenient as throat swabs, at the moment only major groups like those in quarantine get both. The story goes down the ad Read more: Gold bites the naked part of the woman from the toilet of the house in Alaska According to reports at the time, many Chinese citizens shared this idea. Low damage but extreme humiliation, said a user on the Weibo service like Chinas Twitter. The tests are said to have taken place in several Chinese cities. China has not officially warned international visitors of the overly familiar reception they may receive upon arrival. This means if you are traveling to China in the near future, you may want to look back. With files from Reuters See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos