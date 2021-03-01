Ethiopian military arrests BBC reporter, translator for AFP and FT





Nairobi, 1 March 2021 In response to the arrests of Ethiopian military forces by at least four journalists and media workers covering the conflict in the northern state of Tigray, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement: The lack of independent reporting coming out of Tigray during this conflict was already deeply alarming. Now, the arrests of Ethiopian soldiers, journalists and media workers will undoubtedly lead to fear and self-censorship, said CPJ representative in sub-Saharan Africa Muthoki Mumo. The Ethiopian authorities must immediately release these journalists and media workers and provide assurances that the press can cover the conflict in Tigray without intimidation. On February 27, soldiers arrested two translators, Fitsum Berhane, working with an Agence France-Presse news team, and Alula Akalu, working with Times Financialand a local reporter and regulator, Tamrat Yemane, according to reports from AFP AND of FT, and two journalists who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity citing fears of retaliation. Today, soldiers arrested Girmay Gebru, a reporter for the BBC’s Tigrinya service, along with four other people at a café in Mekelle, the state capital, and brought him to a local military camp, a report by the transmitter. Authorities have not revealed any reason for the arrests of journalists and translators, according to those reports. This evening, CPJ called Mulu Nega, the head of the interim administration of the Tigray state, for comment, but he did not respond. In its report, AFP quoted Mulu as saying that Fitsum and Akalu were under investigation. On February 24, the office of the Ethiopian prime minister said in a declaration that he had invited journalists from seven international media, including AFP, the BBC and FT, to report on the conflict in Tigray. Two days later, there was an official of the ruling party, Habtay Gebreegziabher cited from the Ethiopian State Press Agency saying the government would take action against people he accused of trying to provide misinformation to international journalists in Tigray.







