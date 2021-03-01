Johnson and Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine is more effective than a flu vaccine

All approved Covid-19 vaccines are all more effective in preventing Covid-19 than the average seasonal flu rate in preventing the flu. But you would not know it from the way it was spoken in it some reports about vaccines.

As my colleague Kelsey Piper wrote recently, the most important statistics on approved vaccines for emergency use in the US Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are zero: zero deaths or hospitalizations among vaccinated patients in their trial clinic (In Israel, only 16 of the 700,000 people who were fully vaccinated were hospitalized with Covid-19, according to government records issued at the end of January, or 0.002 percent. No one died.)

But that good news has softened somewhat because the media has focused on another issue: the effectiveness, or how effective, of vaccines in preventing any disease, however easy it may be. Viewed through this prism, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (with an efficacy rate of 66 percent) looks significantly worse than Pfizer / BioNTechs or Modernas (both 95 percent effective).

But I will let you hide: Even 66 percent efficiency is an impressive result. You just have to look at seasonal flu vaccines for testing.

The effectiveness of a flu vaccine varies from year to year because each year different strains of flu are prevalent. Scientists basically have to play a guess game, hoping that they will come up with the right invention that provides as much protection as possible from the most prevalent flu viruses that year, which they cannot predict in advance.

As a result, the CDC itself explains, influenza vaccination reduces the risk of influenza disease by between 40% and 60% among the general population during seasons when most circulating influenza viruses are well compatible with the influenza vaccine.

Read it again. Even when scientists do a good job of matching the flu vaccine to the predominant types of flu, the flu stroke that public health experts and the media spend weeks begging people to get each year is on average less effective than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Covid-19.

But the flu stroke is still worth taking because even if a person gets sick after being vaccinated, his illness will probably be less severe than it would have been otherwise. Overall, the CDC estimates that the flu vaccine prevents 7.5 million illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations, and about 6,000 deaths a year.

The same principle applies to Covid-19 vaccines, which is why vaccine evangelists continue to emphasize zero deaths and zero hospitalizations. The fifth line in this graph is the real victory. People who receive any of the available vaccines (AstraZeneca, listed below, not yet approved in the US) are more likely to survive the pandemic.

Zac Freeland / Vox

But the fourth line, for efficiency, is by no means weak. Johnson & Johnson has developed a single-dose vaccine that is more effective than seasonal flu that can be more easily stored than other Covid-19 vaccines. There is a serious logistical advantage to vaccinating more people faster: Other approved vaccines have a two-dose program; J&J is approved for one dose. No one should feel like they are getting a raw deal if they end up with the J&J vaccine when they go to shoot. (You will certainly not have a choice anyway; supply is very low.)

The future is looking bright. The number of people who say they will wait and see to get a Covid-19 vaccine is declining and the number of those who say they will get it as soon as possible is growing as the Kaiser Drew Altman Family Foundations wrote Monday United States on the average 1.8 million vaccines per day over the past week, up from 1.3 million goals a week ago.

We must remain vigilant. The US is still average 2,000 deaths are reported every day and there are worrying signs that the recent drop in cases could slow, as public health experts warned me last week.

But the end is in sight. And we have vaccines, including, yes, 66 percent efficient Johnson & Johnson shot to thank.

