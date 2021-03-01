The question of CJI marital rape in a consensual relationship





India’s Chief Justice SA Bobde on Monday asked if a consensual sex could be called rape because the man had refused to marry. “If two people are married to each other and live as husband and wife, the husband can be brutal and make a mistake. But can the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully married man and woman be called rape? “CJI asked lawyer Aditya Vashishtnath, appearing for the complaining woman. The lawyer said the consent was obtained fraudulently after the man, Vinay Pratap Singh, had taken the woman to Manali in Himachal Pradesh and married her in a local temple in 2014. However, afterwards, he married another woman and was refusing to accept the complainant as his wife. The lawyer placed before the court some medical records to prove that the woman had been subjected to physical attacks by Singh and had suffered severe injuries to her private parts. The court suggested that the woman should file a case of cruelty and criminal assault on the man instead of filing a rape case. The bench also composed of judges AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said: “Making a false promise of marriage is certainly wrong. No one should mistakenly promise marriage and later break it. But this is something different from saying that such a consensual relationship is rape. ” However, senior lawyer Vibha Dutta Makhija who came out for the husband claimed there was a consensual relationship between the two. “It’s a common act of this lady. She had committed this act with two others in office, “said the old lawyer. This prompted the CJI to note: “This argument is only possible because you (a female lawyer) are doing it. Do you know which courts have ruled on the usual word for a victim?” Justice Bobde was alluding to previous Supreme Court rulings that even if a woman is accustomed to having sex with more than one partner, however, she cannot be subjected to rape. Stoli, however, said he would not satisfy the preliminary bail petition. He can approach the trial court and be acquitted of the offense himself, CJI Makhija told. Later, the jeweler gave the man temporary protection from arrest for four weeks to allow him to seek a regular condition from the trial court. The accused had moved the High Court to pre-trial bail after the Allahabad High Court had refused the same and asked him to stand trial.







