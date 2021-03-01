Parts of the Amazon forest are being sold illegally on Facebook: The report

Fraudsters deliberately deforest rainforest plot to get land right for further trade Photo by Dido9306 / Getty Images

Content of the article Parts of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are being sold illegally through Facebook ads, the BBC reported. Part of the rainforest includes national forests and land reserved for indigenous communities. Fraud to gain land ownership by deliberately deforesting the rainforest plot and burning the land. This action exempts sellers from liability or inspection. Once deforestation is complete, fraudsters post pictures of land on the Facebook Marketplace to sell to wealthy customers, according to Swaddle. Sellers toourge politicians to withdraw protected land status, claiming it no longer serves its original purpose Latin Post reported. The strategy often works and allows fraudsters to leave with legalized land claims. BBC report stated that many land robbers openly confess that they do not have a land title, which is the only document that defines land ownership under Brazilian law.

Content of the article Brazil’s livestock industry is also boosting illegal trade, she adds. Photo by Paralaxis / Getty Images In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in the fight for mining Dissemination of vaccines a ‘fight against time’ for the indigenous groups of the Amazon Many of the ads on Facebook are said to have come from Rondnia, a state in northern Brazil. According to the Latin Post, it is the most deforested state in the Brazilian forest region. Advertisements selling rainforest land can be found by pressing Portuguese counterparts for search criteria, such as forest, native jungle and timber, in the search tool on Facebook Markets and selecting one of the Amazon states as the location. The BBC also reported that some of the plots posted through classified ads on Facebook are the size of 1,000 football fields. Facebook told the BBC it was ready to work with local authorities but stressed it would not take any action independently to prevent the trade. Our trade policies require buyers and sellers to comply with laws and regulations, Facebook added. Indigenous lands One seller, Alvim Souza Alves, had tried to sell a piece of land within the Uru Eu Wau Wau local reserve for about 16,400 (nearly $ 29,000 CAD) in local currency. The reserve is home to more than 200 people Uru Eu Wau Wau, as well as five other indigenous groups who have had no contact with anyone from the outside world. But insecret meeting arranged by BBC, Alves claimed: There are no Indians [sic] there From where my land is, they are 50 km [31 miles] away I will not tell you that at one time or another they are not walking around.

Content of the article The local community leader has put pressure on Facebook to do more to stop further trade. When the BBC showed the ads to Bitat Uru leader Eu Wau Wau, he said the land belongs to an area used by his community to fish, hunt and gather fruit. This is disrespectful, he told the BBC. I do not know these people. I think their goal is to deforest the autochthonous land, to deforest what is standing. To deforest our lives, you might say. Illegal trade Another aspect that stimulates the illegal land trade is the reception of amnesty, according to the BBC. Alves told the BBC during the meeting that he was working with others to influence politicians to help his ownership of the stolen land. I will tell you the truth: if this is not resolved with him [President] Bolsonaro there, will not be elected anymore, he told the current government. One of the vendors Fabricio Guimares, who was recorded by a hidden camera, said as he walked through the scorched earth of the rainforest that there is no risk of inspection by state agents. Groups of illegal traders were characterized by the Brazilian Federal Police as an illegal land grabbing operation focused on the occupation of indigenous territory, the BBC stated. Two vendors told BBC reporters that high-profile politicians were helping to set up meetings with government agencies in the capital Brazils Braslia. They said their main partner was Congressman Colonel Chrisstomo, who is a member of the Social Liberal Party, of which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was a member until he unveiled his party in 2019.

Content of the article The BBC also spoke with Ricardo Salles, Brazilsen Environment Minister who said the Bolsonaros government has always made it clear that it is a government with zero tolerance for any crime, including environmental ones. However, Salles said the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered Amazon law enforcement and that the state government was responsible for deforestation. This year the government has set up Operation Verde Brasil 2, which seeks to control illegal deforestation, illegal fires and join efforts between the federal government and states, he added. However, Raphael Bevilaquia, a federal prosecutor based in Rondnia, told the BBC that the situation had worsened with the current government. The situation is really desperate, he said. The executive branch is playing against us. Its desperate.

