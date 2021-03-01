Mass protests by locals over road widening on day 1 of Gairsain hearing; 350 held, cops injured | Dehradun News





Gairsain: More than 3,000 locals in Ghat and Nandprayag staged a mass protest on Monday over “failed security to widen the 19km road from Nandprayag to Ghat” leaving several injured and many arrested. Protesters were stopped by police on the way to the assembly building near Gairsain, on the first day of the hearing.

At least 25 people, including several police officers, were injured in the ensuing clash, sources said, adding that locals were stoned and police were charged with the cane charge. About 350 people were arrested in a temporary prison, officials said.

Police Chief Ashok Kumar told TOI, “Two police personnel – a district officer and a military man – were injured during a stoning by protesters. A soldier suffered head injuries and stitches. Both were admitted to a health center. in Bhararisain ”

The troubled locals, who were in a fleet of 300 vehicles, parked them on the highway connecting Karnprayag with the summer capital Gairsain leading to a 7km-long traffic jam stretching from Diwalikhal to near Aadi Badri.

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat about three months ago had announced the 19 km road widening from Nandprayag to Ghat. Even before, the locals were given guarantees. The locals had recently formed a 19km long human chain, but authorities reportedly remained unmoved.

After which, about 3,000 locals staged a violent protest on the first day of the assembly session. Locals were detained at a police barricade in Jungle Chatti. Police used water cannon, but they penetrated the barricade and marched towards the assembly building in Bhararisain. The 35-odd police staff at Jungle Chutti was the largest in number.

In Diwalikhal, which is four km from the assembly building, protesters were stopped by police again. After a heated round of verbal exchanges, police used cane charges and the use of water cannons.

Avataar Singh, a protester and Ghat Bock resident, said locals have been sitting in riot for two months but some calls and agitation fell on deaf ears. He stressed that it was a peaceful protest. We will not remain silent until our request is met. This is not a rally or political event. The protesters are old women, young people, locals and people who feel cheated.

Another Hari resident Krishan Bhatt said, There has been a long pending request to widen the road six meters to nine meters. Our request was accepted by the CM, but even after securing and ordering it, there is no progress.

District Magistrate (DM) Chamoli Swati Bhadoria told TOI, People should have confidence in government and administration. CM has already made the announcement and the project is not being delayed. It takes some time. So people have to be a little patient.

She noted that about 300 to 350 people have been arrested and sent to temporary detention. There were no mistakes. “We had to take action when all efforts failed,” DM said.

