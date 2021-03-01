No, there were no more votes than the registered voters in the 2020 elections





A widely circulated image on Facebook suggested that 26 million votes had been fraudulently cast in the 2020 presidential election. Is wrong. Seriously underestimates the number of registered voters. image describes a class in which a white student asks a question and a black teacher answers: “America has 133 million registered voters. How could 159 million votes be cast?” “It does not matter. What matters is to be racist.” The post was marked as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat fake news and misinformation in its News Feed. (Read more about us consortium with Facebook.) Number of Registered Voters It is difficult to determine that each state administers its own voter lists and with different rules; and numbers change as voters register, move to another state, or die. Some states allow voters to register on Election Day. But experts say the figure for the 2020 election is over 200 million, or well over the 159 million votes cast. Registered voters David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Innovation and Electoral Research, told PolitiFact that there were nearly 215 million registered voters by 2020. Estimated World Population Review 213.8 million. This was based on counts made in each state, and those counts were made at different times of the year, starting March 1, 2020, until November 4, 2020, the day after the election. Estimates made by experts cited by the Associated Press ranged from 195 million to 215 million. Ballots cast and counted According to in the United States Election Project, which is scoot by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald, 159,690,457 ballots were counted in the November election, including 158,254,475 containing presidential votes. The project is the “gold standard of attendance statistics,” said Charles Stewart, founding director of the MIT Election Data Science Lab. Another sign that the 133 million figure for registered voters is far away: In the 2016 election, according to in the Florida bill, 138,846,571 votes were cast, including 136,753,936 for president. We appreciate the False statement.







