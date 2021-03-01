Honoring Suffering, Building Bridges: Papal Journey to Iraq Has Dual Focus

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing security concerns, Pope Francis is determined to visit Iraq to pay homage to Christians and other persecuted minorities for their faith and strengthen majority engagement crushing Iraqi Muslims to create a future of peace and harmony.

As a March 5-8 pilgrim, he will visit churches destroyed by Islamic State militants and as a global religious leader, he will hold an interfaith meeting near the ancient city of Ur, Abraham’s birthplace.

“Pope Francis is truly a father because he really wants all human beings to be united – not just Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants – but he is expanding his embrace to include the Islamic world,” Shahrzad said. Houshmand Zadeh, a Shiite Muslim theologian who has taught at the Papal Gregorian University in Rome.

Holding an interfaith meeting in Abraham’s hometown, known as the patriarch of the monotheistic faith by Jews, Christians and Muslims, “can shake people’s consciences to remind us of our common origin,” she said. “It’s like going home and finding our brothers and sisters again.”

Jesus ‘father, Joseph Cassar, the country director for the Irbil-based Jesus Refugee Service, noted that the theme of Pope Francis’ visit was “You are all brothers.”

“This message really needs to be heard loud and clear and taken to heart by everyone, including Christians,” he said. “Years, decades, of conflict and sectarian division have really wreaked havoc in Iraq,” destroying entire villages, but even more, destroying the social structure “in pieces.”

“Christians expect the pope’s visit to be accepted,” he said. But “beyond the board, all people of good will are waiting for this message of hope, of brotherhood from the pope, and they want a change in Iraq.”

The fact that the rockets were fired at Irbil on February 15th creates an additional concern, Father Cassar said. This does not happen often, “especially in the Kurdistan region, which is really considered a safe haven. This of course bursts a bit and I think it was a deliberate message to the coalition forces and the US forces. and the new administration (Biden) to say, ‘Hey, we can take you anywhere.’

“All of Iraq is in a fragile situation and the outlook remains uncertain, but no one should lose hope,” he said. COVID-19, political tensions, economic hardship and “persistent, low-level attacks by ISIS”, including suicide bombings in Baghdad in January, increase insecurity.

The fact that the pope is going “at a time when it really is not easy because of COVID is a very strong statement,” said Regina Lynch, director of Catholic charity Assistance for the Church in Need projects. “This visit of the Holy Father is also a sign that the Catholic Church is an artisan of peace, reconciliation and development.”

While events in Pope Francis’ program include meetings with senior government leaders and leaders of other faiths, meetings with the country’s Christians are at the center of the visit.

Michael La Civita, communications director for the New York-based Catholic Welfare Association of the Middle East, said the trip tells Iraqi Christians “that despite their ever-declining numbers, someone from outside is interested and that someone happens to be bishop of Rome “Pope; about 80% of Christians in Iraq are Eastern Catholics, belonging to either the Chaldean, Syrian or Armenian Catholic churches.

“He will be there to testify, to be in solidarity with this church of martyrs,” he said. Iraqi Christians “are well aware that because of their ethnic, faith-based identity, they are subjected to martyrdom at all times because of their identity as followers of Jesus.”

In the past 30 or 40 years, Eastern Catholics, as well as members of the Syrian Orthodox Church and the Eastern Assyrian Church, have testified to “blood ecumenism,” their unity in martyrdom, La Civita said. “These churches are steeped in the blood of their martyrs.”

“I think they are getting tired of being called resilient” after suffering so many waves of persecution, he said, “but it is extraordinary how resilient they are. But they are not ‘them’, they are ‘us’, brothers and our sisters. “

Lynch acknowledged that the pope’s planned visit “really shows them that they are part of the universal church, that they are united with us and we are united with them.”

“It’s easier for people who have not suffered as Christians (Iraqis) should say, ‘We have to reconcile.’ We must live together. “But we must not forget that this is what Christians have been doing there for so long,” she said. “They have always been a minority in recent centuries and yet they are a bridge between different groups, different Islamic groups as well.”

Lynch was in Irbil in 2014 a week after waves of displaced Christians arrived in the city fleeing Islamic State militants. “I remember one or two people recounting how, when they were leaving their homes with the necessary things, because they had to leave really quickly, some of them were hurt – maybe even bitter – because they saw their former neighbors. “going to their homes and robbing them.”

One of ACN’s major programs was to help Christians who wanted to return to their villages and homes. The charity helped rebuild their homes and, as a gift, gave each family an olive tree, a plant that provides fruit and oil but is also a symbol of life and peace.

Now, she said, ACN is helping to restore Catholic and Orthodox churches and monasteries, but also kindergartens and community halls, both of which are important meeting places for Christians and Muslims. The pope is scheduled to visit the Al-Tahera church of the Syrian Catholic community in Qaraqosh, an ACN church helped with the restoration.

One of the most anticipated events on the pope’s calendar is a private meeting scheduled for March 8 with Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the most authoritative figures of Shiite Islam. The meeting will be held in Najaf, a special city for Muslims, especially Shiites, because it is the burial place of Muhammad’s son-in-law, Ali.

Houshmand Zadeh said naming “ayatollah” among Shiites would be similar to a cardinal among Catholics, a well-known leader, but al-Sistani is a “great ayatollah”, an expert in Islamic law, theology and spirituality, who is valued not only in Iraq, but by many Shiite Muslims around the world.

“This is the first time a pope goes to a Shiite-majority country,” she said, and meeting al-Sistani and doing so in Najaf “is very, very important.”

“If religious leaders cannot cooperate for the common good of humanity, they are not authentic or trustworthy,” she said.

Father Kasari also welcomed the news of the meeting, saying that “it is of great importance, also because it sends the message that the pope’s visit is not just for Christians. The pope’s visit is intended to build bridges”, something that also tells to the Christians of the country that this is their mission as well.

Christians in Iraq, he said, are not supposed to be a Christian community “before Pentecost”, referring to the disciples and Mary locked in the Upper Hall before the descent of the Holy Spirit. Instead, they are supposed to emerge and be the pinnacle of a new society.

– – –

Follow the tree on Twitter: @Cindy_Wooden