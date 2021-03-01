Twitter to tag COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and implement stroke system





Twitter announced Monday that it will start tagging tweets sharing misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines. Tags will include links to relevant information from official bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Twitter plans to implement a five-strike system for repeat offenders that could lead to closed accounts and permanent suspension. The new tags are similar to Facebook’s anti-misinformation banners or tags that Twitter started putting up early in the pandemic. They appear as text under incorrect tweets, with links to information from official sources or Twitters rules. Twitter says it applies these tags through a combination of human and automated review systems and is initially starting to use it with English-language content. Twitter has specific criteria for tagging in it COVID-19 fraudulent information policy, but overall, the company targets five categories of false or misleading information: Misinformation about the nature of the virus

Misinformation about the effectiveness of treatments and preventive measures

Misinformation about regulations, restrictions and exclusions in collaboration with health counselors

Misinformation about virus prevalence and risk of infection or death

Fraudulent connections (for example, claiming to be a doctor or public health official) Labels are also introduced in the new COVID-19 misinformation strike system. A harmful, labeled tweet counts as a blow. If Twitter determines that the misinformation is particularly dangerous in questioning COVID-19 treatments and requires a larger plot related to the virus (such as the idea that vaccines include microchips for tracking people), the company could also delete the tweet, which counts as two hits From there, account level hits increase, triggering various actions by Twitter. Adding tags has been part of the biggest strategy to combat the misinformation Twitter used during the 2020 election, adding tags to tweets from politicians, including the former president when they included inaccurate information. While tags seem useful, they do not necessarily prevent people from sharing information. Keeping a real punishment as a suspension until there have been five bad tweets also means that misinformation can only be spread with a few texts as a warning. You can see different Twitters sentences for the different number of strikes below: A strike: no action at the account level

Two penalties: blocking the account for 12 hours

Four penalties: 7 day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension







