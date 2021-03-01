Japan urges China to ban COVID anal swab tests on its citizens





China says “science-based” research proves anal swabs are more effective than nasal tampons Beijing has denied reports that US diplomats have been forced to undergo anal testing Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has not received a response from officials in Beijing whether they will change the testing procedure. Mr Kato said Japan would continue to urge China to change its way of testing because of the damage it caused to those who had to undergo the procedure. He said the practice “has not been confirmed [to be effective] everywhere else in the world. “ “Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they took anal swab tests, which caused a great deal of psychological pain,” Mr Kato told a news conference. Answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions Questions about COVID-19 vaccines used in Australia? We have the answer. Read more It was not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests for the coronavirus, he said. Some Chinese cities are using samples taken from the anus to detect possible COVID-19 infections as China increases scrutiny to make sure no potential carriers of the new species are lost. Asked by Japanese broadcaster NHK about the practice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbi said: “The Chinese side will make science-based adjustments to its respective epidemic control measures in line with changes in the situation of the epidemic, as well as the relevant laws and regulations “. Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 47 seconds 1 m 47 s China and India are competing to be the largest manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. The State Department last month denied subjecting U.S. diplomats to analysis following reports from Washington that some of its staff were made to undergo the procedure. A US State Department spokesman said Washington was “committed to ensuring the safety and security of American diplomats and their families while maintaining their dignity, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the provisions other relevant to diplomatic law “. Read more about coronavirus: The Washington Post reported earlier that some U.S. personnel told the department they had undergone anal tests. The procedure has been applied in China because it is said to be more accurate than nasal or mouth swabs. “Applying extra anal swabs can improve the rate of infection detection and reduce missed diagnosis,” Li Tongzeng, associate director of respiratory and infectious diseases at Beijing’s You’an Hospital, told state-run Central Television Broadcasting. Chinese (CCTV) in January. China has reported low numbers of local COVID cases in recent months, but has held rigorous testing, especially for people coming from abroad. Diplomats and other foreigners with special status are exempt from the ban on the entry of most foreigners into the country. ABC / tela What you need to know about coronavirus:

