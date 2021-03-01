Actor Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell call for Ghana to protect the LGBT + community





LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Actor Idris Elba and model Naomi Campbell have joined 65 other British celebrities, designers and politicians in calling on the Ghanaian president to engage with the country’s LGBT + community in a letter to openly published Monday. A public protest last week forced the first LGBT + community center to be temporarily closed to protect its staff and visitors, just three weeks after it opened. Church groups, politicians and anti-gay rights organizations have called on the government to close the center, run by local charity LGBT + Rights Ghana, and arrest and prosecute those involved. We see and hear you, wrote the 67 signatories of the letter, mostly of Ghanaian heritage, including architect Sir David Adjaye, former Labor Party interior secretary Diane Abbott and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. Elba, whose mother was from Ghana and model Campbell, who is not of Ghanaian heritage, also signed the letter published on Twitter under the Ghana Supports Equality logo. The offices of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and the country’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. LGBT + people face widespread persecution in the West African nation, where homosexual sex is punishable by up to three years in prison. Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relationships in years, but LGBT + people face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and assault, say human rights researchers. In recent weeks, we have seen with deep concern as you have had to question the safety of your vital work at the LGBT + Rights Ghana Center in Accra, and have feared for your own well-being and personal safety, the authors of the letters wrote. It is unacceptable for us to feel insecure. We are watching and listening and we will use our collective power to protect and uplift you. Reporting by Hugo Greenhalgh @hugo_greenhalgh; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people all over the world struggling to live freely or upright. Visit lajme.trust.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos