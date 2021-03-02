The Israeli court says converts to non-Orthodox Judaism can claim citizenship





Jerusalem The question of who is and is not a Jew has always been a topic of debate within Israel. Since the founding of the state, government has been largely driven by orthodox Jewish authorities, who do not view converts to more liberal forms of Judaism as Jews. But on Monday, Israel’s Supreme Court struck a symbolic blow to a more pluralistic vision of Jewish identity: It granted the right to automatic citizenship to foreigners converting within the state of Israel to the Conservatory, also known as the Masort, or Reformation Judaism. The decision was largely symbolic because usually, only 30 or 40 foreigners convert to Reform or Masoretic Judaism in Israel each year, according to Israel Religious Action Center, the rights group that led the court’s decision. But the government removes some of the monopoly Orthodox rabbis who have held on to issues of religious identity that are essential to friction within Israeli society. It also sparks a long debate about the relationship between the civil and religious authorities of Israel and especially the role of the Supreme Court.

The Israeli right has portrayed the court as a bastion of the country’s secular and liberal elite, acting without democratic legitimacy. And although the court delayed the decision on the issue for years, hoping Parliament would vote on it, critics of the courts were already making political capital out of the decision Monday night. The party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a regular antagonist of Israeli courts being tried on corruption charges, quickly quoted the decision as a reason to vote for the party and ensure a stable right-wing government that will restore sovereignty to the people. Israels The Law of Return gives Jews born abroad, or anyone with a Jewish parent, grandparent or spouse, the automatic right to claim Israeli citizenship. Those who convert to non-Orthodox Judaism in another country have been able to gain Israeli citizenship for decades.

Despite the small number involved, the court decision was of deep importance to activists and plaintiffs who first brought the case to the Supreme Court in 2005 and to the Orthodox authorities who opposed them.

It’s an extraordinary feeling of relief and gratitude and satisfaction, said Anat Hoffman, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center. This decision really opens the door for Israel to have more than one way to be Jewish. One of the two Israeli insurgents, Yitzhak Yosef, called it a deeply repentant decision and said the conversions to the Reform and Conservative communities were nothing but falsified Judaism. Public representatives are expected to work quickly to correct this legislation, he said, and the sooner they do so, the better. The news is particularly sensitive ahead of next month’s general election, Israel fourth in two years. The battle between the secular and religious communities of Israel has been a major feature of the pandemic and a source of debate in the election campaign, as has the role of the Supreme Court. It’s a big deal because for 15 years there has been a stalemate on this issue, he said Ofer Zalzberg, director of the Middle East program at the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, a research group based in Jerusalem. And that comes just a month before the election, so it becomes dramatically more politicized and touches people at home: Who are we? What is our identity? And what are our freedoms? Mr Zalzberg said this has already sparked a backlash among a large electorate that denies the courts the right to make decisions about Jewish collective identity.

There are still restrictions on non-Orthodox converts marrying Judaism, as the area is controlled by Israel’s chief of staff, who does not recognize Reform or Conservative Judaism. There is no civil marriage in Israel.

But for non-Orthodox Jews, the Supreme Court ruling was a moment of qualified relief both within Israel and among the diaspora. He claims that Israel is a homeland for all Jews, said Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, the joint head of an international association of rabbis practicing Conservative Judaism, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. The decision is an important step in guaranteeing religious freedom in Israel and in recognizing the diversity of the Jewish people and its practices in Israel and around the world. Inside Israel, the vast majority of Jews are Orthodox or secular, but liberal rabbis said there had already been an increase in the number of Gentiles seeking to switch to more liberal currents of Judaism. Rabbi Gregory Kotler, a Reform rabbi in Haifa, northern Israel, said he had received approximately 20 new requests within hours. I almost did not want to answer your call, he said with a laugh, because I thought it was another person asking for conversion. The Israel Center for Religious Action stressed that any young man who converted would undergo a rigorous conversion process that would take two or three years.

Orthodox critics will claim that we are Jews, they will say terrible things about our conversion, Ms. Hoffman said. But it is not true. We demand that they become part of our communities. Gabby Sobelman and Isabel Kershner contributed to the report from Jerusalem and Elizabeth Dias from Washington.







