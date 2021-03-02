Chiropractor Edmonton pleads guilty to sexually assaulting six patients

An Edmonton chiropractor who is no longer licensed to practice the profession has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients between 1981 and 1990.

Ronald Latch, 67, admits to preaching to 11-year-old girls, two pre-adolescent sisters, a woman in her early 20s and a woman who was recently separated from her abusive husband. Victims’ identities are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

One victim described Latch as a sexual predator.

“He was very calculated,” he told CS CBC News out of court after pleading guilty.

“He was a cleaner and used every tool he could. I did not even realize at first that I was being attacked.”

According to an agreed-upon statement of facts, CS had numerous encounters with Latch in 1989 and 1990 when he was in his early 20s. Several times, the chiropractor touched her breasts, placed her hands under her underwear, and asked her to remove her underwear. After he blew her nipples.

“In a moment, [she] “I can feel his raised penis hitting her shoulder,” the court document said.

“If your inner gut is telling you that everything a professional is doing is wrong, it’s more than wrong dead,” CS said. “I tried to push it out of my memory for a very long time.”

She reported the attacks on Edmonton police in 2019 after the EPS issued a press release about the ahistorical sexual assault charge filed against Latch. Investigators at the time said they believed there might be other complainants and encouraged them to come forward.

“In 2019, I could not suppress my feelings,” CS said, “because I would be shocked that he had been practicing for 20 years and he had the ability to abuse many women.”

In August 2019, Alberta College and the Association of Therapists set conditions in the Latch practice permit. The College determined that he could only see female patients with a capron present.

According to a press release issued Monday by the college, Latch was no longer a regulated member as of October 31, 2019 and can no longer practice in Alberta. The governing body said he fully co-operated with the police investigation and will now proceed to a disciplinary hearing against Latch.

More victims came forward

More women filed to complain and more sex-related charges were filed against Latch. But not all charges resulted in a guilty plea, and on Monday the Crown held five charges.

According to the agreed statement of facts, four of the victims had a vibrating device placed on their genitals.

One of the younger victims said Latch told her she had to relax before he used the vibrator on her legs and then moved up to her vagina.

“[She] “It happened approximately eight to 10 times until she insisted to her mother that she would not return,” the court document said.

The girl’s sister was also a victim.

“The accused offered a discount to her mother and / or made it free for her and her sister as they were on social assistance at the time and had no health coverage,” according to the agreed statement of facts.

Despite pleading guilty, the court allowed Latch to remain on parole. A pre-sentencing report has been ordered and Latch is scheduled to return to court on June 2 for sentencing.

CS said he hopes he will be sent to jail.

“He probably won’t get the punishment the … victims would want,” he said. “But every single day in a prison system is better than being on the street here.”