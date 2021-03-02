International
Meet Saudi volunteers who save lives across the Gulf
JEDDAH: A new generation of Saudi photographers are relying on the power of social media to showcase the great beauty of Kingdoms.
Internet platforms have become a melting pot of images taken by photographers traveling the country from the sandy beaches of east and west, to the mountains of the north and south, and the green oases of the deserts revealing the beauty of each region at a time.
Fahad Al-Mutairi, 22, started @thesaudigate on Twitter to promote Saudi Arabia’s hidden wonders in a growing tourist market.
“I wanted to be part of the future, so I started the Saudi Gate and that is what motivated me to keep going,” he told Arab News.
Many other photographers traveling the country have the same view.
Faisal Fahad Binzarah, 41, said: I had to work on some projects and went to places I had never been before. I remember thinking, where has this been all my life? I never thought I would find such a gem in Saudi Arabia.
Binzarah said he seeks dramatic landscapes and tries to capture the overall feeling of the place.
He said: The photos I take are not unique, the peculiarity comes from the places. I am simply the bearer of beauty and nothing else.
HIGHLIGHTS
Al-Mutairi said that about a third of @thesaudigates followers are international and they are usually surprised by what they see.
As a photographer, I try to capture the right objects at the right time, but I often feel like the beauty is not represented, he said.
Often they are amazed but also very happy because after passing the pictures they know that there is a part of the world that they need to explore.
Hadi Farah, 28, a Lebanese photographer who now lives in the Kingdom, said he had traveled extensively in Saudi Arabia and always felt a sense of welcome and relief.
I think tourism is directly influenced by photographers. Whenever I upload something, I get questions from people asking if this is really in Saudi Arabia or if I accidentally put the wrong name.
Unfortunately, people think it’s just a desert and nothing more. So by posting pictures of these places we are educating them about opportunities and attractions that they thought never existed, he said.
Binzarah admitted, saying: Undiscovered places are of interest to professional photographers because they always look for challenges and I think it sparks their interest to go to these places and explore.
he added that while the desert may be nothing new to a Saudi resident, it will be of interest to people living in greener places.
Saudi Arabia, as a country of ancient civilizations, is extremely attractive to archaeologists and tourists interested in history, Binzara said.
Farah described the beauty of nature in different places, saying: We associate beauty with life, and in our minds where there is green there is life, but we forget that there is also life on rocks and sand, and they are rich in history . So we have to keep in mind that the beauty of AlUla is different from other areas.
Technology also has a huge impact. Photographers now use drones to reach places that were once very dangerous or remote, and the resulting images shed new light on the power of photography and the beauty of landscapes.
Being on social media gives us the impetus to do better, Binzarah said. If there is no community or people to engage with, it becomes dull.
He added: it is one personal trip and one for everyone to discover Saudi Arabia one picture at a time.
