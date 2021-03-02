Budget Debate: Over 4,500 S’Poreans and their families brought home with the help of the MFA during last year’s pandemic, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – As borders closed and public health situations deteriorated during the pandemic last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) launched the largest consular operation with full-time officers to bring home over 4,500 Singaporeans and their families. tire.

“There were many challenges, but we were determined to ensure that we would not leave any Singaporeans behind,” Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday (March 1st) in response to Mr. Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC).

The MFA was able to make repatriation flights to repatriate large groups from several countries, and officers also turned to partners to help Singaporeans stranded in places where Singapore had no embassies, Balakrishnan said.

“I am pleased that the members of this House have conveyed their appreciation to the men and women of the MFA, all … have remained non-stop in positions abroad throughout this crisis, even when it worsened,” the minister said. , who noted that many officers are still separated from their families a year after the crisis began.

Some MFA officers were infected with Covid-19 while in their overseas posts, said Dr Balakrishnan, who did not disclose numbers for privacy and operational reasons. “Fortunately, all of them have recovered and are well. But again, it reflects our debt to them, their quarrel and resilience, and their commitment to duty in the face of a crisis,” he said.

MFA officials also worked closely with Singapore’s economic and health agencies to maintain the flow of food, medical supplies and vaccines, said Dr Balakrishnan, who noted that Singapore worked with partners such as Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand and other Asian countries to keep supplies and essential goods moving in the early days of the pandemic.

The crisis has now amplified a push for shorter supply chains for greater efficiency and security.

Given how nationalism and protectionism have become politically appealing in some counties, the signing of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership by 15 countries, including Singapore last year, was a significant boost to trade and economic integration, and a reaffirmation of the importance of holding of multilateral trade relations, said Dr. Balakrishnan.

Singapore has played a role in maintaining the global link between the crisis, such as continuing to be a transit hub for foreign nationals going home throughout the crisis and a hub for crew changes for the maritime industry so that essential supplies and food continue to be transported to you.

“We have continued to be an example of credibility (and) credibility. We have honored, at all times, the sanctity of contracts. We have never confiscated supplies, even when the crisis was deep,” the minister added.

The country’s economic recovery is now being facilitated through reciprocal green lane negotiations and other safe travel arrangements, he said.

Following the pandemic, there is a possibility that Singapore will cooperate with other partners in various fields, he added.

For Singapore, the MFA will seek new areas of cooperation with innovation partners to build greener, more livable cities and help maintain global momentum towards a more sustainable future.

Responding to Mr. Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru), who asked about bilateral efforts to advance digital collaboration and ensure that cyberspace remains safe and secure, Dr. Balakrishnan said Singapore needs to develop common frameworks and standards to ensure cross-border digital exchanges – including payments and data streams – are safe, secure and efficient.

Singapore has concluded digital economy deals with Australia, Chile and New Zealand and is exploring more such deals with other partners, he added.

He is also supporting efforts to build digital capabilities and will continue to work with the United Nations, Asean and others to develop and strengthen the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace.