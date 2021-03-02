Connect with us

International

Budget Debate: Over 4,500 S’Poreans and their families brought home with the help of the MFA during last year’s pandemic, Singapore News & Top Stories

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


SINGAPORE – As borders closed and public health situations deteriorated during the pandemic last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) launched the largest consular operation with full-time officers to bring home over 4,500 Singaporeans and their families. tire.

“There were many challenges, but we were determined to ensure that we would not leave any Singaporeans behind,” Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday (March 1st) in response to Mr. Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC).

The MFA was able to make repatriation flights to repatriate large groups from several countries, and officers also turned to partners to help Singaporeans stranded in places where Singapore had no embassies, Balakrishnan said.

“I am pleased that the members of this House have conveyed their appreciation to the men and women of the MFA, all … have remained non-stop in positions abroad throughout this crisis, even when it worsened,” the minister said. , who noted that many officers are still separated from their families a year after the crisis began.

Some MFA officers were infected with Covid-19 while in their overseas posts, said Dr Balakrishnan, who did not disclose numbers for privacy and operational reasons. “Fortunately, all of them have recovered and are well. But again, it reflects our debt to them, their quarrel and resilience, and their commitment to duty in the face of a crisis,” he said.

MFA officials also worked closely with Singapore’s economic and health agencies to maintain the flow of food, medical supplies and vaccines, said Dr Balakrishnan, who noted that Singapore worked with partners such as Australia, Canada, Chile, New Zealand and other Asian countries to keep supplies and essential goods moving in the early days of the pandemic.

The crisis has now amplified a push for shorter supply chains for greater efficiency and security.

Given how nationalism and protectionism have become politically appealing in some counties, the signing of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership by 15 countries, including Singapore last year, was a significant boost to trade and economic integration, and a reaffirmation of the importance of holding of multilateral trade relations, said Dr. Balakrishnan.

Singapore has played a role in maintaining the global link between the crisis, such as continuing to be a transit hub for foreign nationals going home throughout the crisis and a hub for crew changes for the maritime industry so that essential supplies and food continue to be transported to you.

“We have continued to be an example of credibility (and) credibility. We have honored, at all times, the sanctity of contracts. We have never confiscated supplies, even when the crisis was deep,” the minister added.

The country’s economic recovery is now being facilitated through reciprocal green lane negotiations and other safe travel arrangements, he said.

Following the pandemic, there is a possibility that Singapore will cooperate with other partners in various fields, he added.

For Singapore, the MFA will seek new areas of cooperation with innovation partners to build greener, more livable cities and help maintain global momentum towards a more sustainable future.

Responding to Mr. Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru), who asked about bilateral efforts to advance digital collaboration and ensure that cyberspace remains safe and secure, Dr. Balakrishnan said Singapore needs to develop common frameworks and standards to ensure cross-border digital exchanges – including payments and data streams – are safe, secure and efficient.

Singapore has concluded digital economy deals with Australia, Chile and New Zealand and is exploring more such deals with other partners, he added.

He is also supporting efforts to build digital capabilities and will continue to work with the United Nations, Asean and others to develop and strengthen the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: