UK officials are looking for a person who came out positive for a disturbing variant.





LONDONR The British government was hunting on Monday for someone whose Covid-19 test sample turned positive for a disturbing variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Brazil, one of the first known cases of this variant in Britain. But the identities and whereabouts of the persons were a mystery: The person neglected to fill out an information card accompanying a test, sending British officials on a frantic search to use postal service data to find them. Nadhim Zahawi, the government minister who oversees the Britains vaccination campaign, asked anyone who was tested for coronavirus on February 12 or 13 in Britain, but who did not get a result to call a government hotline. The call was an attempt to use all means to make sure we locate them as soon as possible, said Mr. Zahawi on a BBC morning show on Monday.

The unidentified person was one of six British cases of the first variant for the first time in Brazil, known as P.1, that were announced Sunday evening. Two of the cases, in England, came from a family with someone who had recently traveled to Brazil. Three unrelated cases appeared in Scotland to people who had also recently returned from Brazil. British and Scottish officials said they were tracking the contacts of those peoples, including other airline passengers. But for the moment, tracking contacts was impossible for the sixth case. In Brazil, variant P.1 is believed to be responsible for cases of people who were previously ill with previous versions of the virus becoming infected again. There are some disturbing mutations in common with the first variant discovered in South Africa. This variant is known to have some resistance to the immunity that people develop after recovering from an infection or inoculation, although the first variant for the first time in Brazil is not believed to be as problematic. It is possible that variant P.1 is also more sticky, but that remains unclear, British government scientists have said. The variant has been reported in 25 countries, including the United States. For Britain, most of the concerns so far have been about the first variant discovered in the South East of England, known as B.1.1.7, which is believed to be more contagious and deadly, but not necessarily vaccine resistant.

Asked on a radio program Monday morning about how anxious people should be, Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said: Somewhat anxious, but not complete panic, perhaps.

