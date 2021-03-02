Twitter will tag posts with misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines





Twitter announced Monday that it will begin implementing tags in tweets that contain misleading information about Vaccine for covid-19 and is introducing a strike policy to deter users from continuing to violate these rules. In an effort to eradicate the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus from its platform, Twitter said the tags will first be implemented by human moderators. But the goal is to eventually use both humans and artificial intelligence to address the content that spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. “As health authorities deepen their understanding of COVID-19 and vaccination programs worldwide, we will continue to amplify the most up-to-date, up-to-date and authoritative information,” Twitter said in a statement. blog post. The company will start with content in English and plans to expand to other languages ​​over time. Tweet

In December, Twitter announced it could ask users to remove tweets leading to harmful, false or misleading vaccine-related narratives, including suggestions that immunizations and vaccines be used to intentionally control citizens. On Monday, Twitter said that since the introduction of its COVID-19 guideline in March 2020, it has removed 8,400 tweets for policy violations. At the time, Twitter said it had also “challenged” – or taken steps to verify information and authenticity – 11.5 million accounts. Initial guidelines from March required users to remove “content that increases the likelihood that someone will contract or transmit the virus.” This included tweets denying health experts’ guidelines on safety, encouraging the use of ineffective treatments, and other deceptive content that claimed to be from authoritative sources. Twitter said in addition to the labels, a new 5-strike policy “will help educate the public” and “further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information”, especially for repeated violations of the rules. A tweet that includes misinformation but does not guarantee complete removal will bring users on strike. Twitter said it would ask users to delete tweets in violation of the “high severity” of the policy that “require a deliberate conspiracy by a malicious and / or powerful force”. Twitter says it can reduce the visibility of tweets and disable likes, comments and retweets for content tagged with a warning message and defined as harmful. Tricks with misleading information about the coronavirus will take a hit. A user will be fired from two strikes if Twitter asks them to delete a tweet. There is no account level action for a hit, Twitter said. Once a user receives two penalties, their account will be locked for 12 hours. Similarly, three penalties also lead to a 12-hour account freeze, the fourth strike leads to a 7-day account freeze, and the fifth strike means permanent account suspension. YouTube has a similar penalty where accounts that earn three penalties in a 90-day period are permanently removed. This is not the first time Twitter has posted tags on fake and deceptive tweets. In November, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Tha Twitter would label all Tweets falsely claiming a victory for any candidate. Social media companies have stepped up efforts to remove deliberately false and misleading information about coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines from their platforms. Last month, Facebook EXTENDED list of false claims related to coronavirus and warned that Sites, Groups and accounts that repeatedly share failed claims may be removed altogether.







