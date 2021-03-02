Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy faces 25 years in prison as Australians face ‘provocative’ trial

Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was sentenced in absentia to 25 years in prison for an alleged plot to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen, a court official said.

Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for some other convictions he says are politically motivated.

The last sentence had to do with his efforts to return home in 2019, government-friendly media Fresh News reported.

Rainsy was convicted “of an (attempted) attack in Cambodia in 2019,” Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Yin Rin told AFP, declining to give further details.

The court also stripped Rainsy of the right to vote and stand as a candidate in an election, the official said.

In a statement on Twitter, Rainsy said the sentence “was born of weakness and fear”.

Hun Sen is one of the leaders with the longest life in the world. ( AP: Heng Sinith

“Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is afraid of any danger of my return to the Cambodian political scene,” he wrote.

“Hun Sen also fears the prospect of any free and fair elections that would inevitably lead to the end of his autocratic regime.”

Australian citizens ‘will surely be found guilty’

Eight other opposition politicians, including Rainsy’s wife, were also sentenced in absentia to 20 and 22 years in prison respectively.

Mu Sochua, deputy chairman of the now-disbanded Cambodian National Salvation Party (CNRP) which is based in the US, told ABC that she had been sentenced to 22 years.

“None of the nine defendants [were] she is allowed to attend the trial, “she said.

Ms Sochua said four Cambodian-Australians, all Melbourne residents, were on trial and “will surely be found guilty”.

Former Victorian MP Hong Lim is one of the people on trial. ABC realizes the other three are Ham Chantha, Sok Phal and Hemara. All of them are CNRP representatives in Australia.

Mu Sochua was sentenced in absentia to 22 years in prison. ( Reuters: Willy Kurniawan

Mr Hemara told ABC he expected to be sentenced to about 15 years in prison.

“I’m not afraid as long as I’m here [in Australia]. “But it is interfering in our lives,” he said.

Friends and relatives in Cambodia would be afraid to associate with him if convicted and visiting the country would be “very difficult”, he added. Hemara.

“One by one, ASEAN countries are falling into dictatorship. Almost everywhere you can see Chinese involvement,” he said.

“I would very much like Australia to say something and take stronger action.”

Cambodia has strong economic ties with China. ( Facebook

An official statement from the CNRP said: “During the hasty mass trials from November 2020 to February 2021, no credible evidence was presented and the public was largely excluded from the proceedings.”

“The daily coup resembles the results of the military coup in Myanmar. The country is in the hands of one person, Hun Sen, and his loyal clique in the Cambodian People’s Party, the army and the state apparatus.”

ABC has contacted Rainsy for comment.

‘False, politically motivated accusations’

U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy said he was “concerned by the sentencing today of political opposition leaders in Cambodia, especially given the lack of due process”.

“We urge the authorities to reopen the political space and allow all voices to be heard and to participate,” he said.

Human Rights Watch denounced the harsh “savage” prison sentences as “intended to shut the door on these internees who kept returning to Cambodia.”

Supporters of Cambodia’s now-defunct opposition march in Phnom Penh ahead of the 2017 election. ( AP: Heng Smith

The group’s Asia group deputy director, Phil Robertson, said the allegations were “based on false, politically motivated allegations produced by a dictatorial state, with a single party determined to destroy the remaining fragments of the shattered democratic system of Cambodia “.

“It seems that there are no restrictions on the human rights violations that this government will cause to the Cambodian people,” he said. Robertson.

Hun Sen is one of the longest-lived leaders in the world, holding a 36-year rule of power with methods critics say involve opponents and political activists in prison.

He has said he considered Rainsy’s planned return a “coup attempt”.

CNRP President Kem Sokha faces a separate treason trial. ( Reuters: Samrang Pring

Since the July 2018 election, when Hun Sen’s party won every parliamentary seat in a vote without credible opposition, Cambodian authorities have stepped up arrests of former dissolved opposition party members, human rights defenders and dissenting voices. .

About 150 opposition figures and activists have been put on a massive trial for treason and incitement charges, mostly for sharing messages on social media platforms supporting Rainsy’s attempt to enter the kingdom.

As many opposition politicians flee Cambodia for fear of arrest, the country’s main opposition leader, Kem Sokha, is facing a special trial for treason, which has been postponed indefinitely since March last year. .

AFP / ABC