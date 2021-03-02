Schools in Bengaluru conduct satisfaction surveys





This includes getting feedback from students who are taking classes online and offline



Schools in the city are conducting satisfaction surveys involving students who are taking classes online and offline. Based on the feedback, they are changing the learning strategy. School leaders have received feedback that offline classes are students’ preferred choice. Nooraine Fazal, founder-director of the Inventure Academy, said their school had administered satisfaction surveys to see how offline classrooms and online models of hybrid learning were working. We wanted to hear from both groups of students and get their feedback on teaching techniques and pedagogy, she said. Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of directors, DPS Schools Group, said they had sought feedback from students and most of them preferred offline classes. Ms. Fazal said that on a scale of 4, students who attended classes on campus rated grades 3.92, while those who attended online classes rated grades 2.9. She said that, based on the feedback, the school installed noise canceling micro and added two cameras to teachers who were conducting offline classes. They placed a camera behind and one in front of the teachers so that teachers who were conducting offline classes could be heard by students attending classes online. Lokesh Talikatte, president of the state unit, the Association of Assisted Assisted Schools, Karnataka, said that while students were initially very enthusiastic about online classes, attendance at many schools in December 2020 had plunged to 30% from the early average of around 80 % in July 2020 Repetition of some classes D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managers of English High Schools in Karnataka, said that many students who are not taking online classes claim that they do not understand much of the concepts and lessons. But they say their parents are reluctant to send them to school as they are scared of their children being affected by COVID-19 infections at school, he said. He added that based on feedback from students, many schools are still giving lessons that teachers had given in online sessions, during offline classes. Online classes started on January 1st in a phased way for high schools and upper elementary classes.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos