The IAF was deployed for the first ever exercise in the strategic Persian Gulf region India News







The IAF on Wednesday will send six Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, two C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft and about 125 high-voltage Desert Flag training personnel, who will see U.S. Air Force participation from France. , South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Greece, Jordan, Kuwait and Egypt, on the other hand, will be observers for the three-week combat games coordinated by the Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates, with fighters like F-15s and F-16s. of America, French Rafales and Mirage -2000 and Sukhois of Russian origin participating.

India has certainly built stronger defensive ties with the Gulf countries through military training, intelligence sharing and some bilateral exercises over the years. But this will be the first time the IAF will participate in such a multilateral exercise in the core Gulf region, a senior officer said.

The exercise will look at the full range of offensive and defensive operations with force boosters such as AWACS (air warning and control systems) and flying aircraft in a realistic combat environment, he added.

This will be the fourth time the IAF will participate in such a multifaceted exercise in the last five years, after the American Red Flag in 2016, the Blue Flag of Israel in 2017 and the Australian War Games Pitch Black in 2018.

The IAF’s ability to operate in a variety of terrains, from the high-altitude region of Ladakh and the Rajasthan deserts to the Indian Ocean Region, has made it a chosen partner for such war games across the globe.

Moreover, the IAF has successfully integrated fighters from the western bloc (Rafales, Mirage-2000 and Jaguars) and eastern (Sukhois and MiGs), and now indigenous (Tejas) as well, into its network-centric operations, an officer said. other.

The rising trajectory in military ties with the Gulf countries also saw General MM Naravane tour the UAE and Saudi Arabia, on the first visit for the first time by an Indian Army chief in December last year, at a time when traditionally their close ties to Pakistan riots in recent months. The UAE has also taken the lead among Gulf countries in normalizing ties with Israel, a country with which India has close strategic-military ties. Coincidentally, the UAE Air Force has provided support through its Airbus MRTT fuel aircraft to IAF new Rafale fighters on their flight over 7,000 km to India from France.

India is also in talks to export superior BrahMos missiles, which have a range of 290 km, and Akash air defense missiles, which have a range of 25 km, to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, among the countries others. NEW DELHI: In the first such attempt in the strategically located Persian Gulf region, India is ready to take part in a major multi-nation air war exercise in the UAE with fighter jets and heavy aircraft for take-off this month.The IAF on Wednesday will send six Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, two C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft and about 125 high-voltage Desert Flag training personnel, who will see U.S. Air Force participation from France. , South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.Greece, Jordan, Kuwait and Egypt, on the other hand, will be observers for the three-week combat games coordinated by the Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates, with fighters like F-15s and F-16s. of America, French Rafales and Mirage -2000 and Sukhois of Russian origin participating.India has certainly built stronger defensive ties with the Gulf countries through military training, intelligence sharing and some bilateral exercises over the years. But this will be the first time the IAF will participate in such a multilateral exercise in the core Gulf region, a senior officer said.The exercise will look at the full range of offensive and defensive operations with force boosters such as AWACS (air warning and control systems) and flying aircraft in a realistic combat environment, he added.This will be the fourth time the IAF will participate in such a multifaceted exercise in the last five years, after the American Red Flag in 2016, the Blue Flag of Israel in 2017 and the Australian War Games Pitch Black in 2018.The IAF’s ability to operate in a variety of terrains, from the high-altitude region of Ladakh and the Rajasthan deserts to the Indian Ocean Region, has made it a chosen partner for such war games across the globe.Moreover, the IAF has successfully integrated fighters from the western bloc (Rafales, Mirage-2000 and Jaguars) and eastern (Sukhois and MiGs), and now indigenous (Tejas) as well, into its network-centric operations, an officer said. other.The rising trajectory in military ties with the Gulf countries also saw General MM Naravane tour the UAE and Saudi Arabia, on the first visit for the first time by an Indian Army chief in December last year, at a time when traditionally their close ties to Pakistan riots in recent months. The UAE has also taken the lead among Gulf countries in normalizing ties with Israel, a country with which India has close strategic-military ties. Coincidentally, the UAE Air Force has provided support through its Airbus MRTT fuel aircraft to IAF new Rafale fighters on their flight over 7,000 km to India from France.India is also in talks to export superior BrahMos missiles, which have a range of 290 km, and Akash air defense missiles, which have a range of 25 km, to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, among the countries others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos