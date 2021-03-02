Ontario supports the isolation of potentially exposed children

Photo by VERONICA HENRI / DIELLI TORONTO

The Ontario government says parents should use common sense when it comes to isolating children who have dropped out of class or caring for children because they may have been exposed to COVID-19. But health officials apparently believe it is best for children to be completely isolated alongside a caregiver and then both kept away from the rest of the family. We know that if anyone can have COVID-19 we would like them to be isolated for up to 14 days, said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontarios Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, at a press conference Monday. However, we clearly understand that you can not leave a child alone. You have to use common sense. Yaffe offered no knowledge of what the interpretation of sound reason governments might bring. The comments come after Peel Region Health apologized for issuing previous instructions to parents instructing them to isolate their children, even toddlers, completely alone from anyone else for 14 days.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 is directed to insulate themselves at home as far away from others in the home as possible. This includes children. Peel Region (@regionofpeel) March 1, 2021 Anyone exposed to COVID-19 is directed to insulate themselves at home as far away from others in the home as possible. That includes children, says part of the social media apology post from the Peel Region. For children, we know that a caregiver may need to isolate with them to help with daily life, such as bathing, eating, dressing, and emotional support. While Yaffe told the press conference that parents should consult with local public health units for specific guidance, the Peel Region returned to the province saying in their posts that the broader directive regarding children and self-isolation was put in place from the Province. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. Yaffe and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams have previously claimed that contract tracking shows there has hardly been any classroom broadcasting in schools. The sun brought up this point and asked why children should then be kept at home for 14 days and away from most family members when the likelihood that they have contracted the virus from another child is, according to government statements themselves, extremely small. In response, Yaffe blamed recent concerns about the new variants. We want to be extremely careful and make sure to minimize the spread, Yaffe said, in defending the need for children to self-isolate themselves. This answer is not enough for Dr. Martha Fulford, an assistant professor at McMaster and infectious disease physician at Hamilton Health Science, who focuses on pediatrics.

I certainly would not dispute the need for quarantine when deemed necessary. However, as it stands, current policies seem to clearly advocate for the isolation of children, including young children, Fulford says. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. There are ways quarantine can be done without being so harmful to children. And a clear place to start is to let the kids play outside, Fulford added. The risk of outdoor transmission is extremely low. Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peels health official, responded to the controversy at a news conference Monday by saying their instructions were a mistake made in a communication product which has since been removed and is being reviewed. However, specific instructions sent to parents from other public health units throughout Ontario still call for children to be kept at home and away from others as much as possible. Peel Health child isolation policy a 'mistake' being fixed, says Brampton mayor Experts call Peel's instructions to quarantine children 'cruel punishment' The main issue of isolating children from Toronto ducks For example, Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health guidelines sent to children / staff who are in contact with the high-risk positive COVID-19 case should stay home and self-isolated for 14 days. They then refer to an Ontario Public Health guideline which states: As much as possible, stay in a separate room away from other people in your home and use a separate bathroom if you have one. The question answered by Dr. Loh initially addressed Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford. But Ford addressed the question to Heath Minister Christine Elliott, who, in turn, addressed the question to Dr. Loh.

