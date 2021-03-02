Ontario supports the isolation of potentially exposed children

02 March 20211 hour ago3 minutes reading11 Comments
Content of the article
The Ontario government says parents should use common sense when it comes to isolating children who have dropped out of class or caring for children because they may have been exposed to COVID-19. But health officials apparently believe it is best for children to be completely isolated alongside a caregiver and then both kept away from the rest of the family.
We know that if anyone can have COVID-19 we would like them to be isolated for up to 14 days, said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontarios Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, at a press conference Monday. However, we clearly understand that you can not leave a child alone. You have to use common sense.
Yaffe offered no knowledge of what the interpretation of sound reason governments might bring.
The comments come after Peel Region Health apologized for issuing previous instructions to parents instructing them to isolate their children, even toddlers, completely alone from anyone else for 14 days.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Anyone exposed to COVID-19 is directed to insulate themselves at home as far away from others in the home as possible. This includes children.
Anyone exposed to COVID-19 is directed to insulate themselves at home as far away from others in the home as possible. That includes children, says part of the social media apology post from the Peel Region. For children, we know that a caregiver may need to isolate with them to help with daily life, such as bathing, eating, dressing, and emotional support.
While Yaffe told the press conference that parents should consult with local public health units for specific guidance, the Peel Region returned to the province saying in their posts that the broader directive regarding children and self-isolation was put in place from the Province.
We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded.
Yaffe and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams have previously claimed that contract tracking shows there has hardly been any classroom broadcasting in schools. The sun brought up this point and asked why children should then be kept at home for 14 days and away from most family members when the likelihood that they have contracted the virus from another child is, according to government statements themselves, extremely small.
In response, Yaffe blamed recent concerns about the new variants. We want to be extremely careful and make sure to minimize the spread, Yaffe said, in defending the need for children to self-isolate themselves.
This answer is not enough for Dr. Martha Fulford, an assistant professor at McMaster and infectious disease physician at Hamilton Health Science, who focuses on pediatrics.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
I certainly would not dispute the need for quarantine when deemed necessary. However, as it stands, current policies seem to clearly advocate for the isolation of children, including young children, Fulford says.
We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded.
There are ways quarantine can be done without being so harmful to children. And a clear place to start is to let the kids play outside, Fulford added. The risk of outdoor transmission is extremely low.
Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peels health official, responded to the controversy at a news conference Monday by saying their instructions were a mistake made in a communication product which has since been removed and is being reviewed.
However, specific instructions sent to parents from other public health units throughout Ontario still call for children to be kept at home and away from others as much as possible.
Peel Health child isolation policy a ‘mistake’ being fixed, says Brampton mayor
Experts call Peel’s instructions to quarantine children ‘cruel punishment’
The main issue of isolating children from Toronto ducks
For example, Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health guidelines sent to children / staff who are in contact with the high-risk positive COVID-19 case should stay home and self-isolated for 14 days. They then refer to an Ontario Public Health guideline which states: As much as possible, stay in a separate room away from other people in your home and use a separate bathroom if you have one.
The question answered by Dr. Loh initially addressed Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford. But Ford addressed the question to Heath Minister Christine Elliott, who, in turn, addressed the question to Dr. Loh.
Share this article on your social network
Premier Toronto News
Sign up to receive daily headlines from Toronto SUN, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash file.
The next edition of the Toronto Sun Headline News will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos