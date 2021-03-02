Andrew Webb: Everyone looks at the Budget, but does not rush to move the debt







Tomorrow’s budget from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be one of the most interesting in recent years.

I know this because my tax colleagues are excited. It takes some to do so, for me, there is no better barometer than this budget can be huge.

We are all accustomed to the Chancellor’s regular announcements over the past year as he outlined various support measures aimed at protecting the economy from the worst effects of the pandemic.

Tomorrow’s budget, just his second current budget, is a bigger issue than his regular announcements and comes just a little over a year from last year. It is the first major fiscal event since Brexit and the onset of pandemic blockages. What can it bring?

There has been some data over the last 12 months about the kind of moves the Chancellor wants to make. The corporate tax is an area that has been put in the sharpest focus and can drag up to 20 percent. It would not be surprising to see a move to tax online retailers who have done so well over the past year.

Despite the overwhelming support this Chancellor has led, he is not disgusted with budget cuts.

Expenditure review last fall without non-Covid department budgets reduced by $ 10 billion.

He is also a staunch supporter of balanced budgets, referring to a “sacred duty” to ensure sustainable public finances. So are we expecting a period of savings and revenue growth?

The economy is in a precarious position. While hope for a strong recovery has emerged through the development of Covid-19 vaccines, much of the economy remains paralyzed by the constraints of blockage.

The economic prospects for next year depend on how quickly the vaccine continues to spread and how effectively this leads to the lifting of restrictions.

With the first quarter expected to show a sharp contraction in activity, the economic outlook for 2021 is somewhat amortized.

The Bank of England now expects a five per cent increase in 2021, compared to the 7.5 per cent expected in previous estimates. That said, hope now seems to be winning.

Despite the fact that the Prime Minister was referring only to England in his announcement of the lifting of restrictions last week, people seem to be regulating June 21 as the big (and final) release from the blockade.

With so much of the economy currently unable to function, the Chancellor is faced with a list of quite a few options around the extent to which he maintains Covid flow support, directs economic recovery with targeted incentives or begins to increase revenue.

When it comes to national debt, one of the most frequently asked questions these days is how we will pay for all of Covid’s support. Now the end of the pandemic restrictions is in sight, I have no doubt the Chancellor will start laying the groundwork to repay the loan, but he does not need to panic here, or rush.

Does he need to worry too?

We read a lot of media stories about credit card max or no cash. The analogy of government finances like households or a corporate unit is wrong.

The national finances of the UK are not at all like those of our families.

Thanks to having its own currency and the ownership of the Bank of England, the UK government cannot take away a maximum of one credit card or run out of money.

The Bank of England can turn on the printer, or more accurately, click a few keys on a keyboard and make money. This has been quite clear during the pandemic.

Government borrowing has increased significantly over the past year, while the bill for the “whatever it takes” approach from the Chancellor increased.

There is about 250 250 billion in Covid-related spending when all of the Chancellor’s support has been raised.

The Bank of England has purchased about 80 per cent of all UK debt issued over the past year. The rest of the debt is sold at interest rates that are at historically low levels.

Debt can be huge but the burden is not. Just to be clear, the Government owes billions to itself.

This should certainly give the Chancellor the confidence to go further in spending to ensure the economy bounces back.

Undoubtedly, the best way to balance books is to grow the economy. Now is the time for the government to launch the infrastructure revolution it promised and implement a series of initiatives that get people back to work. As Keynes noted, “Take care of unemployment, and Budget will take care of itself.”

Tomorrow, amid various measures taking key headings, such as fuel duties and taxes on wine, beer and spirits, we will have a clearer idea of ​​what this Chancellor’s approach to balancing books is. In terms of debt repayment, there is no rush Rishi.

Andrew Webb is chief economist at Grant Thornton Ireland