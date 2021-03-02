America and the Middle East





Americans often worry about endless U.S. turmoil in the Middle East. The region is considered renewable, with little regard for the US role in the downturn. There seem to be some seemingly detached episodes in the Middle East that continue to pull the US into its whirlpool. On February 25, the Biden administration launched an air strike on an Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria, killing 22 and destroying infrastructure. This in response to recent rocket attacks by these militias against US contractors at Erbil airport in Iraq that killed and injured several contract workers. These attacks and the American response take place against the backdrop of the delicate stance regarding the Iran nuclear deal. The Biden administration is eager to lure Iran back into the deal that former President Trump pondered in 2018, at Israel’s urging. Biden understands that this deal was the best chance to slow down Irans’ nuclear program while negotiating a stronger deal. Iran for its part has shown little interest in renegotiating anything until the US returns in line with the agreement already signed. “You do not buy a horse twice,” said Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister. Given this background, U.S. policymakers feel that the attacks by Iran-backed militias were a testament to U.S. determination under the new administration, i.e. the determined but measured response. While there is a common interest in returning to the 2015 agreement, the leadership in both countries must struggle with internal political sentiments. Iran, which is facing a presidential election in the coming months, feels treated unfairly while they were in full compliance. The US administration should be concerned about anti-Iranian hawks in the influence of lobbies in Washington and Israel, which punch far more than its own weight. In this tense scenario, another event from the Middle East has catapulted. The American intelligence just released a report regarding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen, was an opinion writer for the Washington Post and was based in the Washington DC area. His columns were often critical of Saudi policies. The declassified report held the Saudi crown prince directly responsible for approving Khashoggi’s assassination. This report was kept closed for more than a year by Trump. The US-Saudi relationship has been a very close relationship. It was initially driven by US dependence on foreign oil and Saudi influence on global oil prices. With the US now largely self-sufficient in energy needs, the future of this relationship now looks somewhat uncertain. During the Trump years, his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner had developed a very close relationship with the Saudi crown prince that was used for mutual benefits. Kushner, a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, was able to get Saudi aid to gain recognition of Israel by some Saudi allies. Israel is now in the news for refusing to take responsibility for the Covid-19 vaccinations of the occupied Palestinian population. Israel announced that it had vaccinated 50 percent of its population, one of the highest in the world, easily ignoring its commitments under the Fourth Geneva Convention, to which it is a signatory. This treaty obliges the occupying powers … to maintain public health within an occupied territory, including epidemics. While ignoring the Palestinians, Israel announced it would send vaccine gifts to countries that have recognized Jerusalem as their capital. Given the breadth of its interests and priorities, it is unlikely that America will be exterminated from the turmoil in the Middle East any time soon. The writer is a freelance contributor based in Washington DC. Website: www.sqshareef.com/blogs







