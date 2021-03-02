The first test of the drone as a fighter is over: Boeing, Australian Air Force

Boeing Co. and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) said on Tuesday they had completed the first test flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to operate alongside crew aircraft.

The Loyal Wingman, the first military aircraft designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, flew under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot who monitored it from a ground control station in South Australia.

The Australian government has invested $ 40 million ($ 31 million) in product development, which Boeing said last year had also attracted interest from the United States and the United Kingdom as potential prospects.

The Loyal Wingman is 38 meters tall (11.6 meters), has a distance of 2,000 nautical miles (3,704 km) and a nose that can be removed to accommodate various loads, including weapons. It can act as a shield to help protect the most expensive fighter jets.

Defense contractors are increasingly investing in autonomous technology as the military around the world seeks cheaper and safer ways to maximize their resources.

“The Loyal Wingman project is a guide to integrating autonomous systems and artificial intelligence to create intelligent human machinery teams,” RAAF Deputy Air Marshal and Air Force Chief of Staff Cath Roberts said in a statement. During the test flight, Loyal Wingman took off under his own power before flying on a predetermined route at different speeds and altitudes to verify his functionality and demonstrate model performance.

The first Wingman Loyal is being used as a foundation for Boeing air ventilation system, a service being developed for various global defense clients.

Boeing said additional Loyal Wingman aircraft are currently under development, with plans for merger flights scheduled for later this year.

The aircraft manufacturer has previously said that up to 16 of the Loyal Wingman aircraft could be joined by a crew aircraft for missions.

($ 1 = A $ 1.2900)

