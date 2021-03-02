This video shows Indian paramilitary troops conducting relief operations in Uttarakhand after a glacier eruption





A video has been seen repeatedly in numerous Facebook posts along with a claim showing Indian soldiers destroying bunkers that had been built by China along a lake on the disputed border in Ladakh. The claim is false: the video actually shows Indian paramilitary troops conducting relief and rescue operations in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand states after a glacial explosion destroyed two mountain dam projects in February 2021. The one-minute two-second video was distributed on it Post on Facebook, February 17, 2021. Posts The title in Hindi translates to English as: One who thinks he can do the impossible. We are the one who makes five by adding two and two. The Indian Army destroys bunkers built in China by JCB machines after expelling 150 Chinese tanks and 5,000 Chinese soldiers from Lake Pangong. Video circulated shortly after new clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the disputed Himalayan border together Lake Pangong. AFP reported the clashes here on January 26, 2021. The lake traverses the disputed territories of India and China in the region ofLadakh. On 21 February 2021, India announced that both forces had withdrawn from the disputed area, as reported by AFP here. The video was also shared here, here, here AND here on Facebook alongside an identical claim. The claim is false. A reverse search of images from keyframes of video taken using the InVID-WeVerify digital verification tool revealed that the same video was tweeted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here on February 15, 2021. ITBP staff with other sister organizations searching for the missing in Raini, #Tapovan, #Utarakhand today #UtarakhandGlacierBurst pic.twitter.com/GB7aMiCucy ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 15, 2021 ITBP staff with other sister organizations searching for the missing in Raini, #Tapovan, #Uttarakhand today. #UttarakhandGlacierBurst, reads the tweet. ITBP is the border patrol organization of India, located mainly along the mountainous border with China. Tapovan is a remote Himalayan valley in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand state. On February 7, 2021, a deadly flood marked the disappearance and destruction of bridges, roads and two hydropower plants, AFP reported here. Indian news agency ANI also published a video report using the same footage here on YouTube on February 15, 2021. The ITBP also posted on Twitter four photos of rescue operations on the same days here. Screenshot of photos posted on Twitter by ITBP A closer analysis of these photos shows that the landscape, machinery and uniforms of the soldiers correspond to the photos of the glacier catastrophe taken by AFP. Below is a comparison image of the ITBP (L) and AFP (R) photos tweeted with identical elements highlighted in red: Image that compares screenshots Local Indian media published similar images of rescue operations, for example Indian Express AND Times Hindustan.







