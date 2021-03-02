Modernized Canada Divorce Act CTV News





CALGARI – The federal government has changed legislation in the hope that couples will not have to go through custody battles during a divorce. As of Monday, significant changes have been made to the Divorce Act in Canada, which has not seen significant updates in more than 20 years. The federal government said the purpose of the legislation which applies to legally married couples who are divorced is to place more emphasis on the best interests of a child. “Children are at the heart of this legislation,” said Tahira Karim of Legal Aid Alberta. “The parties will have to demonstrate how their decisions will affect the child and that the impact will be more positive.” For the first time, the Divorce Act mentions domestic violence and will require courts to consider any cases of abuse when making decisions. It’s a really big step forward in recognizing that violence can have a huge impact on the family and most importantly, the impact on children, Karim said. Karim said the changes will come a long time. We needed something that was written, something that accepted different things that were happening in life and societies that were not recognized by the law, Karim said. Legislation also sets out guidelines when a parent wants to move with a child. The more things written there, the less you have to fight for yourself righteously, said Livia Fajkusz, a mother of three whose divorce was finalized in January. Fajkusz said her divorce was amicable, but she believes the new laws will help other couples resolve their disputes out of court. “For me, the most important changes are that they set a more detailed description of domestic violence, not just physical violence but mental abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse,” she said. Fajkusz is a life coach who now runs divorce training for parents. She said it is an emotional process. “It’s something overwhelming going through the divorce and taking care of the kids at the same time and dealing with your sense of loss,” she said. The reforms were scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2020 but were postponed until March. The government also said other objectives include helping to reduce child poverty and make Canada’s family justice system more accessible and efficient. More details on the Divorce Act can be can be found on the Government of Canada website.







