SC discharges PIL to capture Center power in IPS transfers
- The Applicant questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides arbitrary discretion in the hands of the Center and allegedly also affects the right to dignity of the officers in question.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a petition challenging the Centers’ power after the controlling cadre authority overshadowed states in matters of transfer and coercion of police officers in the wake of the Centers dispute December order to transfer three senior police officers from West Bengal following a security breach by BJP national president JP Nadda, whose cavalry was attacked on the way to a public meeting at Diamond Harbor in the state.
A West Bengal-based lawyer Abu Sohel filed the petition in the public interest challenging the Center’s authority to transfer police officers from one state without the approval of state governments. The provision under challenge was Rule 6 (1) of the Indian Police Service Rules (Kadri), 1954.
A bench of judges L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhatt was not eager to entertain the petition and dismissed the case without hearing arguments for merit.
Rule 6 (1) provides that a cadre officer may, with the consent of the state government or interested state governments and the central government, be placed under service under the central government or another state government. Provided that in the event of any dispute, the matter shall be decided by the central government and the government of the State or governments of the State concerned shall give effect to the decision of the central government.
Sohels petition said, arbitrary action by the central government under the challenged Rule ultimately plays havoc with the right of officers to live a dignified life as guaranteed (by the Constitution). He further claimed that the rule in question created an unjustifiable and illegal deviation from the original intention of the drafters of the Constitution to create harmony between the Center and the states.
The petition cited a similar case from 2001, where the Center’s decision to withdraw three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from Tamil Nadu led to an ugly spit between the state government and the Center.
