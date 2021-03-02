The province, the city increases efforts to relocate homeless people inside

Homeless people began moving from the tent camp near Royal Athletic Park to a temporary shelter at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Center on Monday as BC Housing, the City of Victoria and social service agencies stepped up efforts to bring in people inside the house by the end of the month.

Victorian councilors promised in November to end all-day camping by March 31 provided more than 200 people living in parks or on the streets were offered a place to stay.

Attorney General and Housing Minister David Eby pledged last week to exceed that goal and said the province will have extra space if needed.

Reopening the Save-On-Foods arena as a temporary shelter will add 45 beds to the mix. BC Housing’s Heidi Hartman said another 30 to 40 units would reopen at the Capital CityCenter Hotel, where a fire displaced dozens of people last November.

In addition, the province is providing rental extras to help people move from supportive housing to market rental, thus freeing up space for people from the parks.

Our work is not done, Hartman said. We were actively looking in the community for other opportunities and obviously we were putting those rental extras on.

In a related move, Our Country Company announced on Monday that it has agreed to manage a village of 30 small houses built from restored transport containers if that project wins approval from the city council.

The Greater Victoria Coalition to End Housing, in partnership with Aryze Developments, has raised more than $ 500,000 to build homes and applied for a permit to temporarily locate the village in the parking lot next to Royal Athletic Park for 18 months .

Councilors will consider Thursday’s application and decide whether to take it forward for public comment at a special Council meeting on March 18.

A staff report links the cities part of the operating costs to about $ 215,000 plus another $ 60,000 to cover the installation and subsequent removal of water and sanitation services. The city may be able to recoup some or all of the costs from a provincial grant program, staff say.

Mayor Lisa Helps said she expects the council majority to support the proposal.

Councilors will also discuss whether to resume enforcing its camp regulations overnight from March 31st. The regulation allows people to take shelter in parks from dusk to dawn provided they pack their belongings every morning.

Helps said council decision may depend on BC Housing confirming that everyone camping outside has been offered a place inside.

But, for me, there is no oscillation or confusion, she said. We made a commitment in November. The province is doing a really amazing job growing up. We need sheltered people and we need parks for recreation of the general public.

Hartman said the temporary shelter in the arena will accommodate 10 to 12 people a day until all 45 seats are filled. Most people will move from the tent camp to the parking lot near Royal Athletic Park, but the seats will be offered to people in other locations as well, including those living outside Rock Bay Landing on Ellice Street, she said.

Persons over the age of 55 and those with pre-existing health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 will be given priority.

The PHS Community Services Company will operate the shelter as it did from May to the end of September last year.

Avery Taylor, director of operations, said mental health workers will be on site 24 hours a day and the SOLID Outreach Society will run an overdose prevention site. Residents will receive three meals a day along with medical care and other services designed to help them get back on their feet.

We were actually trying to give everyone everything they might need to prepare to move into shelter, he said. This was one of our biggest successes from last year when people came in and we understood them, they got to know us and it really helped them find permanent shelter.

Eby has made it clear that he sees the arena shelter as a gap-stopping measure that will move people from camps to long-term housing. The rent of the provinces starts from February 1 to May 30, with the possibility of extending it.

[email protected]