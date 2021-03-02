The virus variant in Brazil infected many who had already recovered from Covid-19





Within just a few weeks, two variants of the coronavirus have become so popular that you can regularly hear their heartless alphanumeric names pronounced on television news. B.1.1.7, first identified in Britain, has demonstrated the power to spread far and wide. In South Africa, a mutant called B.1.351 can bypass human antibodies, mitigating the effectiveness of some vaccines. Scientists have also looked at a third variant related to birth in Brazil, called P.1. Research has been slower in P.1 since its discovery in late December, leaving scientists unsure rather than worried about it. I have held my breath, said Bronwyn MacInnis, an epidemiologist at the Broad Institute. Now three studies offer a clear history of the meteoric rise of P.1 in the Amazonian city of Manaus. It is likely that it was set up there in November and then spurred a record increase in coronavirus cases. It came to dominate the city in part due to an increased climb, the study found. But it also gained the ability to infect some people who had immunity from previous periods of Covid-19. And laboratory experiments suggest that P.1 may weaken the protective effect of a Chinese vaccine now used in Brazil.

New studies have not yet been published in scientific journals. Their authors warn that findings on cells in laboratories do not always translate into the real world, and they are only beginning to understand the behavior of P.1. The findings apply to Manaus, but I do not know if they apply to other countries, said Nuno Faria, a virologist at Imperial College London who helped lead many new studies. But even with the mysteries remaining around P.1, experts said it is a variant to be taken seriously. Her right to worry about P.1, and these data give us the reason why, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. P.1 is now spreading to the rest of Brazil and has been found in 24 other countries. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has registered six cases in five states: Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma. To reduce the risks of outbreaks and re-infections of P.1, Drs. Faria said it was important to double any measures we have to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Masks and social distancing can work against P.1. And vaccination can help reduce its transmission and protect those infected with serious diseases.

The final message is that you need to step up all your vaccination efforts as soon as possible, he said. You need to be one step ahead of the virus. Dr. Faria and his colleagues began tracking the coronavirus when it broke out in Brazil last spring. Manaus, a city of 2 million in the Brazilian Amazon, was hit particularly hard. At the height of spring, the cemetery of Manaus was drowned by the bodies of the dead. But after a peak in late April, Manaus seemed to have gone through the worst of the pandemic. Some scientists thought that the fall meant that Manaus had won herd immunity. Dr. Faria and his colleagues looked for coronavirus antibodies in samples from a Manaus blood bank in June and October. They defined it approximately three-quarters of the inhabitants of Manaus were infected. But near the end of 2020, new cases began to grow again. In fact there were far more cases than at the previous peak of cases that had been in late April, said Dr. Faria. And that was very strange to us.

To look for variants, Dr. Faria and his colleagues began a new attempt to rank the genome in the city. While B.1.1.7 had arrived in other parts of Brazil, they did not find it in Manaus. Instead, they found a variant that no one had seen before. Updated 1 March 2021, 21:49 ET Many variants in their samples shared a set of 21 mutations not seen in other viruses circulating in Brazil. Dr. Faria sent a text message to a colleague: I think I see something really strange and I am quite worried about it. Some mutations in particular bothered him because scientists had found them in either B.1.1.7 or B.1.351. Experiments have suggested that some of the mutations may make variants more capable of infecting cells. Other mutations let them avoid antibodies from previous infections or vaccine-produced ones. While Dr. Faria and his colleagues analyzed their results, researchers in Japan were making a similar discovery. Four tourists who returned home from a trip to the Amazon on January 4 tested positive for the coronavirus. Genome sequencing revealed the same set of mutations that Dr. Faria and his colleagues were looking at Brazil. Dr. Faria and his colleagues posted a description of P.1 at an online virology forum on January 12th. They then investigated why P.1 was so common. Her mutations may have made her more contagious, or she may have been lucky. Coincidentally, the variant could have appeared in Manaus just as the city was relaxing more about public health measures. It was also possible for P.1 to become common because it could re-infect humans. Normally, coronavirus re-infections are rare because the antibodies produced by the body after infection are potent for months. But it was possible for P.1 to carry mutations that made it harder for those antibodies to cling to it, allowing it to slide into cells and cause new infections. The researchers tested these possibilities by following P.1 from its earliest samples in December. At the beginning of January, it accounted for 87 percent of the samples. By February she had fully taken over.

Combining data from genomes, antibodies and medical records in Manaus, the researchers concluded that P.1 invaded the city not by chance but by biology: its mutations helped it spread. Like B.1.1.7, it can infect more people, on average, than other variants may have. They estimate that it is somewhere between 1.4 and 2.2 times more transmissible than other coronavirus lines. But it also takes advantage of mutations that let it escape antibodies from other coronaviruses. They estimate that out of 100 people infected in Manaus last year, somewhere between 25 and 61 of them may have been re-infected by P.1. The researchers found support for this conclusion in an experiment in which they mixed P.1 viruses with antibodies from Brazilians who had Covid-19 last year. They found that the effectiveness of their antibodies dropped sixfold to P.1 compared to other coronaviruses. This decline may mean that at least some people would be vulnerable to new infections from P.1. There seems to be a growing body of evidence suggesting that most cases associated with the second wave are indeed some kind of re-infection, said Dr. Faria.

Dr. Faria and other researchers are now looking across Brazil to observe the spread of P.1. Dr. Ester Sabino, an infectious disease expert at the University of So Paulo School of Medicine said one of the new outbreaks arose in Araraquara, a Brazilian city of 223,000 people that did not have high levels of Covid-19 before it arrived. P.1. If people in Araraquara did not have high levels of antibodies before the arrival of P.1, she said, that suggests the variant may be able to spread to places without Manauss extreme history. That could happen anywhere else, she said.

Michael Worobey, a virologist at the University of Arizona who was not involved in the search, said it was time to pay attention to P.1 in the United States. He expected it to become more common in the US, though it would have to compete with B.1.1.7, which could soon become the dominant variant in most of the nation. At least, it will be one of the contenders, said Dr. Worobey. In their experiments, Dr. Faria and his colleagues also tested antibodies from eight people who received CoronaVac, a Chinese-made vaccine used in Brazil. They found that vaccine-generated antibodies were less effective in stopping variant P.1 than other types. Dr. Faria warned that these results, obtained from cells in test tubes, do not necessarily mean that vaccines will be less effective in protecting real people from P.1. Vaccines may well provide strong protection against P.1 even if the antibodies they generate are not as potent. And even if the variant manages to infect vaccinated people, they are likely to stay protected from a severe period of Covid-19. For Dr. Sabino, the ultimate significance of P.1 is the threat posed by variants of anxiety when they can appear anywhere in the world. It is simply a matter of time and chance, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos