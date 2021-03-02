International
Results of Gujarat local elections 2021 Live: Counting of votes today
There are a total of 8,474 seats in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats. But the election was held in 8,235 seats as the rest were without opposition.
PREPARED N ON 02 MAR, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Votes for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday. The poll was conducted on Sunday with municipalities registering a voter turnout of 58.82 percent, while the figure was 65.80 for county panchayats and 66.60% for taluka panchayats.
BJP did a clean sweep in six municipal corporate polls in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar. The Aam Aadmi party entered the Surah winning 27 seats.
According to the State Election Commission, there are a total of 8,474 seats in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, of which candidates in 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled out for two seats in panchayat taluka. Thus, elections were held in a total of 8,235 seats, he said.
For 8,235 seats, BJP had nominated 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, the SEC said. In addition to traditional rivals – BJP and Congress -, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM were also at loggerheads over local government polls in Gujarat this time.
Follow all updates here:
02 MAR, 2021 08:45 AM ISSHT
Ministers / politicians who voted in this phase of the civic elections in Gujarat
Deputy Prime Minister Nitin Patel cast his ballot in his hometown of Kadi, Mehsana district, along with members of his family. Union State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Parshottam Rupala voted at this stage.
BJP MP Rajya Sabha Jugalji Thakor also voted. Congress leader Hardik Patel voted in Viramgam in Ahmedabad.
02 MAR, 2021 08:26 AM ISSHT
Some villages boycotted the polls
In some villages in the districts dominated by the Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur tribes, people decided to stay away from the election process to mark their protest against the lack of development in their region.
02 MAR, 2021 08:26 AM ISSHT
Small clash in Tapi district
A small clash also erupted on February 28 near a stand in Vyara commune of Tapi district in southern Gujarat, with groups representing a BJP and an independent candidate coming face to face. However, the situation quickly came under control, police said.
02 MAR, 2021 07:45 AM ISSHT
Cabin capture incident in Dahod
Although the voting was generally peaceful, there was an attempt to seize a booth in Ghodiya village in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after three people were forcibly pushed inside and damaged two EVMs held there.
The polls were stopped after the incident that occurred around 2pm, police said. Election staff collected the damaged EVMs and said they would try to retrieve the stored data and a decision on the election commission would be made if re-election takes place.
