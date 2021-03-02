Rainsy sentenced to 25 years

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced Sam Rainsy, the former leader of the Cambodian National Salvation Party (CNRP), now to 25 years in prison in absentia. Rainsy has been living in self-exile abroad for several years.

Former CNRP officials who served as his accomplices received sentences ranging from 20 to 22 years in prison on charges of carrying out an attack that endangers the institutions of the Kingdom of Cambodia or violates the integrity of national territory under Article 451 of the Criminal Code. code

Phnom Municipal court spokesman Penh Y Rin told The Post on March 1 that the trial chamber had ruled on the Rainsy cases and eight other officials on Article 451 charges allegedly committed in Cambodia in 2019.

Sam Rainsy was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang were sentenced to 22 years in prison each. Tioulong Saumura, Men Sothavrin, Ou Chanrith, Ho Vann, Long Ry and Nuth Romduol were each sentenced to 20 years in prison, he said.

The decision was notified to the lawyers representing the present government and the accused persons have the right to file a complaint if they do so within the time period set by law, he said.

Y Rin added that the accused persons had also been permanently deprived of their right to citizenship, deprived of the right to vote or to remain in office in elections and had been disqualified from working in [government] framework as civil service officials. They were also ordered to pay government compensation of 1,800m riel.

Som Sokong, the defense attorney of the nine accused persons could not be asked for comment on March 1st.

Government attorney Koun Saroeun told The Post on March 1 that for a violation of Article 451 the law determines how many years the sentence will be and that the maximum sentence is 30 years. So, the fulfillment of the sentence in this case was within the legal instructions.

The length of this sentence is more than half of the total possible sentence, but it is not the maximum sentence allowed by law. Sentences are determined by statute, but are subject to the judgment of the judge. This sentence is certainly at a level that is below the maximum set laws for this offense in our criminal code, he said.

After his sentence was announced Sam Rainsy went on Facebook, writing in a post that he considered the court decision as ridiculous.

This ridiculous verdict reflects the fear of Hun Sen, who wanted to remove Sam Rainsy from the political scene in Cambodia because he knows that if there were fair elections his outdated dictatorial regime would end, Rainsy wrote.

Whoever is persecuted by these puppet courts under this dictatorial regime are those who are fighting to bring about the nation’s freedom, indeed, he declared.

Judge Duch Sok Sarin showed a short video clip of Rainsy speaking at a U.S. meeting on September 14-15, 2019 about his plans to return to Cambodia on November 9 of that year to arrest Prime Minister Hun Sen despite the fact that the verdicts and sentences for the nine defendants were given at that point.

The clip shows Rainsy trying to persuade Cambodian soldiers to ignore the orders of their senior officers and not to obey the government, but rather to stay on the side of the citizens in his words.

Rainsy then apparently tries to bribe Cambodian soldiers, claiming that if they put him in power he would put together a bailout package to fund them through donations from abroad.

The clip also has Rainsy urging all Cambodian migrant workers to prepare to accompany him on November 9, 2019 as he returns to Cambodia through one of the land border points with Thailand.

When we have a genuine democracy, we will ensure that members of our armed forces live prosperous lives and they will be honored as heroes of Cambodia. All Khmer [people] they must join us in our mission to save the nation, says Rainsy in the video clip.