S.Korea reveals 15 trln extra budget to help small businesses, to protect jobs





SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) – South Korea is drafting an additional $ 15 trillion ($ 13.38 billion) budget, it said Tuesday to boost support for small businesses and protect jobs after the coronavirus revived forces the government to maintain the borders of social distance. The finance ministry said total government spending would rise to a record 573.0 trillion earned this year, 11.9% more than last year, while expected tax revenue is seen to grow by just 0.3%. This is set to worsen the debt-to-GDP ratio by 8.4 percentage points to a record 48.2% in 2021, up from 43.9% last year. “We want to make sure there are no blind spots when it comes to using support funds (for small businesses) compared to how we spent them before,” said Ahn Do Geol, the deputy finance minister. for the budget, at a press conference. The left-leaning government has urged conglomerates to share some of their profits with smaller businesses that have carried the burden of the pandemic while large exporters enjoyed a rapid recovery in profits. On Friday, the government said it would extend social distance rules for two weeks across the country, including a ban on more than four private meetings, to curb the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 inoculation campaign launched the same day was the first step towards an ambitious herd immunity goal by November. Expenditures revealed Tuesday add to the stimulus of the pandemic war of about 310 trillion wins since last year, when the economy shrank by 1.0%, the largest since 1998. In addition to additional budget funds, $ 4.5 trillion in profits will be allocated to job-keeping funds and child care subsidies from the existing budget. More than half of the extra budget will provide cash distributions for mom-and-pop stores and laid-off people, while another $ 4.1 trillion in profits will go to virus treatment facilities and vaccine purchases. To fund the additional stimulus, the finance ministry will increase treasury bill issuance by 9.9 trillion won and revise other spending plans to offset the rest, she said. ($ 1 = $ 1,120,9000 earned) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos