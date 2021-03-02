UWI to issue $ 60 million bonds for T&T offshore medical school | Local Business





The University of the West Indies plans to issue a $ 60 million bond to raise funds to set up an offshore medical school on the St Augustine Campus. UWI Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles announced yesterday that the university will work with the Governments of Trinidad and Tobago on the project. He said he hopes the project will generate more than 30 per cent of campus revenue within three to five years. At a virtual media conference yesterday, Beckles listed the UWI bond issue among a ten-point plan to move UWI into the future. Also on the list is the plan to cut university spending by introducing cross-campus teaching, making UWI a global campus with up to 200,000 students from around the world, and taking UWI to places like Guyana, Suriname, Colombia and Canada. UWI connection Beckles noted that when he became vice chancellor about six years ago, the debt owed to UWI by governments was about $ 117 million. He said UWI engaged various governments and campuses and worked with them, and that debt has been reduced to $ 51 million. We told the government if you do not have money, let’s work through a new methodology. Give us an asset if you have no money. Out of this process Prime Minister Rowley pledged the modern Couva Hospital, which is set within the UWI context to be transformed into a business so that we can generate some money moving forward, he said. He noted that the previous Government had also given UWI 100 acres of land and $ 100 million to build a southern campus. What if all of this could now be used as the basis of an offshore medical school? The region is crawling with offshore medical schools. It is one of the most concentrated offshore medical sites in the world. What if UWI can get some of that revenue. We will not stand idly by and let all these international universities enter and take advantage of this market. We need to be in the market, Beckles stressed. We are the most renowned medical faculty in the region. We have the best collections of surgeons. We have the best medical team. We have the best collection of doctors across the Caribbean and now have a 70-year legacy of teaching, learning and medical research. We are bringing it to market and we would compete. And so, the Council has approved the creation of an offshore medical school with permission to go to market to raise a bond of $ 60 million, he said. Beckles said UWI will resolve the technical details with the T&T Government and when that is done, UWI will launch its connection. We imagine that within three to five years that business project could generate up to 25 percent, 30 percent, maybe more, of campus finances. It is magnificent, he stressed. Beckles said UWI has set up a team of actuaries and financial specialists to look at the project. He said the corporate investment committee is co-chaired by Unit Trust Corporations chairman Gerry Brooks, Sagicors Dodridge Miller and Jamaica Mitchell Howard.







