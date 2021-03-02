International
Coronavirus News LIVE News: India registers 12,286 new cases and 91 deaths a day, health ministry says
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to receive it COVID-19 vaccine he received his first dose of Covaxin of Bharat Biotech in AIIMS, New Delhi, early Monday morning.
A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over the age of 60 and 18,850 aged 45 and over with co-illness received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, according to an interim report by the Union Ministry of Health as the cumulative number of doses of vaccines administered in the country exceeded 1.47 crore.
The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with the inoculation of health care workers, while vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) began on 2 February.
The next stage of COVID-19 Vaccination started on Monday for those over 60 and for people aged 45 and over with defined co-morbid conditions.
Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered in the country exceeded 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.
The ministry said 25 potential lakh beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal lopë.gov.in since the registration opened at 9 a.m. Monday.
Of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are HCWs and FLWs. About 6.44 lakh meetings were booked by the beneficiary citizens on Monday.
“A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses were given, according to the provisional report, as of 7pm Monday. These include 66,95,665 HCW who received the first dose and 25,57,837 HCW who received the second dose, 53,27,587 FLWs “first dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and over with specific co-morbidities,” the ministry said.
It is further stated that 4,27,072 doses of vaccine were given until 7 a.m. Monday, the forty-fifth day nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations
Of these, 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,01,587 HCW received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that the final report would end for the day until late at night.
Vaccines provided at government health institutions are completely free of charge, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary an amount over Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operating fee).
Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal lopë.gov.in or through other IT applications like Aarogya Setu.
There is also an additional offer for beneficiaries to register themselves at the vaccination site.
Eligible beneficiaries can choose the center of their choice and book an appointment based on possible locations.
Citizens can register on the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number, according to a guidance document issued by the ministry.
An OTP verification will be done before registration to ensure the authenticity of the phone number and after registration, an account will be created in Co-WIN for the person.
The person can log in to his / her Co-WIN account using the mobile phone number used at the time of registration.
Features for adding beneficiaries, editing their details and booking meetings (s) will be available on the citizen’s account, the document said.
The citizen can only delete beneficiaries as added by him / her.
“If one of the four beneficiaries registered in an account has been vaccinated, there are only three registrations left, etc.
“Until the time of vaccination, all registration and appointment registers can be edited / deleted by the registrant. Only when a person is vaccinated is the data blocked and can not be edited / deleted,” the document said.
The beneficiary must then select the type of ID card and provide the ID card number.
The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary should be different. Each of the following photo ID documents can be used by citizens to benefit from online registration of Aadhaar card / letter, Electronic Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN card, NPR smart card or one-photo pension document .
If the age of the beneficiary is from 45 to 59 years old, the beneficiary will be prompted to confirm if he / she has a certain defined disease. In such cases, the beneficiary will also be advised to bring the certificate of accompaniment signed by a registered physician.
Once all the necessary details have been registered by the beneficiary, the registration is completed and a certificate (registration form / sign) is sent to the beneficiary at his registered telephone number. The facility for downloading and printing etc. has also been made available.
